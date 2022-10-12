Read full article on original website
Akron-area high school football scoreboard: Hoban, Highland, Hudson, STVM, Walsh win
It's the time of the year when league championships are decided and playoff pushes are made. Our top five teams, Archbishop Hoban, Highland, Hudson, Walsh Jesuit and St. Vincent-St. Mary, are all going to make the playoffs and likely play at home. There are many other teams who are headed for playoff berths but who and where they will play will be decided in the next two weeks. ...
Highland, Nordonia book tickets to girls state golf; Firestone wins City Series volleyball crown
Highland is headed back to the Division I state tournament, while Nordonia has booked its place in Columbus for the first time. .The Hornets and Knights advanced to the state tournament by earning top four finishes Thursday at Brookledge Golf Course. A windy day led to high scores, as no...
Garaway girls golf team in second place midway through Division II state finals
COLUMBUS ― The Garaway girls golf team sits in second place after the first day of the OHSAA Division II state championship tournament at the Ohio State Golf Club Gray Course. Columbus Academy has the lead with a team score of 317, followed by the Pirates with 337. Van...
Lakota West, Archbishop Moeller and Archbishop Hoban remain atop the SBLive Ohio Top 25
Chardon, South Range and Ursuline have joined the rankings this week
Play By Play Classic bringing Bronny James, Ohio title game rematch to Columbus
The Ohio Scholastic Play By Play Classic is returning to Nationwide Arena and, with it, a few chances to run it back again. The six-game event will take place Dec. 17 and feature not only a rematch of last year’s Ohio Division I boys’ title game but also a taste of the past...
Firestone wins City Series cross country titles; Copley earns SLAC girls soccer crown
Firestone wins City Series titles:Nate Julien, Soraya Ledley lead Falcons to cross country success at Goodyear Heights Metro Park CROSS COUNTRY Firestone continued its dominance in cross country over its City Series rivals Wednesday in the annual league championship meet at Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron. ...
Daily Advocate
High School volleyball playoffs start soon; where the Darke County schools sit in the bracket
DARKE COUNTY — The high school volleyball playoffs are set as tournament play will start on Oct. 17. Each school in Darke County will have a chance to make their season a special one with a run in the postseason. Some teams will have a chance to compete with...
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 13
Team scores (top 4 advance to state): 1. Magnificat 317, 2. Medina Highland 328, 3. North Canton Hoover 331, 4. Nordonia 334, 5. Hathaway Brown 343, 6. Hudson 347, 7. Lake 356, 8. Massillon Jackson 364, 9. Strongsville 367, 10. Aurora 374, 11. Medina 378, 12. North Royalton 388, 13. Green 390, 14. Solon 393, 15. Avon 397, 16. Boardman 425.
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Oct. 10-16
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 Boys soccer Delaware Christian 2, Linden 0 Bexley 4, Whitehall 1 ...
