Akron Beacon Journal

Akron-area high school football scoreboard: Hoban, Highland, Hudson, STVM, Walsh win

It's the time of the year when league championships are decided and playoff pushes are made. Our top five teams, Archbishop Hoban, Highland, Hudson, Walsh Jesuit and St. Vincent-St. Mary, are all going to make the playoffs and likely play at home. There are many other teams who are headed for playoff berths but who and where they will play will be decided in the next two weeks. ...
AKRON, OH
Record-Courier

Portage County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 13

Team scores (top 4 advance to state): 1. Magnificat 317, 2. Medina Highland 328, 3. North Canton Hoover 331, 4. Nordonia 334, 5. Hathaway Brown 343, 6. Hudson 347, 7. Lake 356, 8. Massillon Jackson 364, 9. Strongsville 367, 10. Aurora 374, 11. Medina 378, 12. North Royalton 388, 13. Green 390, 14. Solon 393, 15. Avon 397, 16. Boardman 425.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

