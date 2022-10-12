Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
Ukraine news – live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks
Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...
Tesla Broke Its Monthly Sales Record in China -- but It Hasn't Caught Up to This Automaker Just Yet
Tesla still isn't the largest automaker in China, but investors may want to focus on the company's margins instead.
