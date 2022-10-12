Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Putin has ‘no regrets’ over war as mobilisation ends
Vladimir Putin has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to a “global catastrophe”.The Russian president spoke at a news conference in the Kazakh capital, Astana, and also said that his country’s partial mobilisation will be over in two weeks.Mr Putin, who has said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”, warned that a direct clash with Nato troops is a “very dangerous step”.The Kremlin leader said recent strikes on Ukraine that killed civilians were a response...
China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets
BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi had given few signs during his steady rise through the ranks of the party that he would develop into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Those illusions have been all but swept away, however, ahead of the century-old party’s opening of its 20th congress Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world. “Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, a Chinese politics expert at at American University in Washington, D.C.
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Officials say the death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continue as a fire burns in the mine
Ex-PM Khan says Pakistan by-election 'a referendum' on his popularity
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is a candidate for seven of eight national assembly seats up for grabs in a key by-election Sunday, a vote he says is "a referendum" on his popularity. It is rare, however, for a candidate to stand for as many seats as Khan is doing Sunday, and his disruptive move is clearly to gauge his popularity.
RELATED PEOPLE
The top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
Bill Maher Asks Netanyahu If Israel Will ‘Retaliate’ Against Kanye West
Each and every week, fans tune in to see Bill Maher rant and rave about “wokeism” and Gen Z, mock COVID-19 safety protocols, and engage in casual Islamophobia and transphobia. The takes, stale as ever, are identical to those you see on any Substack run by a disgraced and/or wildly uncollegial ex-reporter or a right-wing podcast. While I’m not under any illusion that Maher is anywhere close to a journalist, if he’s going to continue masquerading as some sort of tell it like it is cultural authority, then he should at least exercise a degree of social responsibility.
Comments / 0