news8000.com
West Salem shocks Aquinas, 28-14
Aquinas (8-0) hosted West Salem (7-1) for the Coulee Conference Championship. Aquinas got off to a fast start and went into halftime with a 14-7 lead. West Salem turned things around in the second half led by Luke Knoll who scored 3 touchdowns. West Salem’s defense also came away with 2 interceptions as the Panthers broke the Blugolds 24 game-win streak, 28-14.
news8000.com
Pepin/Alma football looking to complete perfect season, capture conference title
The Pepin/Alma football team finished in second place in back-to-back seasons, but this year the Eagles are a perfect 8-0 heading into their Week 9 matchup against Dairyland Conference foe Cochrane-Fountain City. The Pirates are 7-1. “The last couple of years we’ve had close games, lost both conference championships, and...
news8000.com
Pepin/Alma football finish regular season perfect with 46-14 win over CFC
Pepin/Alma football looked to finish the regular season undefeated and could clinch a Dairyland Conference Title with a win over Cochrane-Fountain City. Pepin/Alma started off strong and didn’t look back as they got the win 46-14. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
news8000.com
Westby volleyball wraps up regular season with 29-1 record after sweeping Luther
The Westby volleyball team capped off the regular season with a dominant three-set sweep over Luther on Thursday night as the Norsemen finished the year with a 29-1 overall record. Westby was a perfect 12-0 in conference play. The Norsemen will be back on the court next Tuesday as Westby...
news8000.com
La Crescent-Hokah advances in section tourney with 2-1 win over Dover-Eyota
Brady Grupa’s second-half strike put the Lancers up 2-0 as La Crescent-Hokah hung on for the 2-1 victory over Dover-Eyota in the Quarterfinals of the Section 1A Tournament. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Westby volleyball not looking ahead despite 28-1 record
One word to sum up the Westby Volleyball team this season so far is dominant. The squad has been on an absolute mission this year and the season isn’t over yet. Just one game remains on the schedule in what’s been an almost perfect season for the Norsemen up to this point. Their only loss of the season came back in August, but the Norsemen have handled every challenge that’s come their way, especially in the Coulee Conference. Westby is 28-1 overall, and 11-0 in conference play.
news8000.com
Vernetta Mades Fish
Vernetta Mades Fish passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on January 27, 1923, to John and Lydia (Becker) Mades and grew up in the rural Bangor/Sparta area, graduating from Bangor High School in 1940. Vernetta gained her teaching certificate at the Normal School in La Crosse in...
Roger J. Hundt
Roger J. Hundt
Roger J. Hundt, 80 of rural La Crosse, died Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Mulder Health Care in West Salem. He was born January 23, 1942 to Clarence and Alice (Lang) Hundt. He graduated. from West Salem High School in 1960. He was drafted and served 2 years in the...
YMCA receives 6-acre land gift for future location in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A 6-acre plot of land has been donated to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA for future expansion into Holmen. In a press release Tuesday, the YMCA announced that Thorud Development LLC had gifted them the land located on the north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision.
Joy H. Zissler
Joy H. Zissler
Joy Helen (Smith) Zissler, 86, of La Crosse, WI, passed away, on October 10, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Joy was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 24, 1936, to Winslow and Helen (Loebs) Smith. She graduated from Arthur...
Peter R. King
Peter R. King
Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.
Arthur J. Kanz
Arthur J. Kanz
Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
La Crosse YMCA to open 3rd location in Holmen
The YMCA put together a task force to ask the community what they want the new location to include. Soper says there are still many steps to do before they break any ground including fundraising.
news8000.com
Spotty Evening Light Rain/Snow Showers, Otherwise A Chilly Night -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 31F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 57F…. Slight chance of spotty light rain or snow showers this evening. Otherwise, partial clearing overnight and cold for mid-October, with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Our average low in La Crosse this time of year is 43F.
news8000.com
Isolated Showers or Light Mix in Spots This Evening, Chilly Overnight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 34F / Friday’s Forecast High: 47F…. Some areas saw some light snow this morning, mainly across higher terrain and ridge tops. See the stats below on when we typically see the first flakes of the season in the La Crosse area. Chance of light rain...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
news8000.com
Westby Elementary in Coon Valley holds pumpkin fundraiser
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT)–One local school is helping beat cancer, one painted pumpkin at a time. Westby Elementary is holding a pumpkin fundraiser to help raise money for two area women currently fighting breast cancer. While the kids may not understand what cancer is, the school principal says that...
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
news8000.com
Surrogates play key role in full-court press heading into November
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the full-court press to close out the 2022 election, even candidates that are not on the ballot this fall help chip in on political campaigns. “We all like Tammy!” were the cheers from the crowd at a La Crosse campaign stop Thursday, where the U.S. senator campaigned on behalf of her fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes.
