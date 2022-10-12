Read full article on original website
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Grieving families mourn through night in temples after 23 children massacred at Thailand nursery
Grief-stricken families bearing candles and toys have gathered at temples in Thailand to mourn the loss of the 23 children massacred by an ex-police officer in a gun and knife rampage at a nursery.Relatives of the children, aged two to five, were joined by members of their devastated community in paying their respects at three Buddhist temples in the northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province – in the aftermath of what is one of the world’s worst recent child death tolls at the hands of a single killer.They lit candles in front of coffins adorned with floral wreaths and framed...
"Divine crocodile" dies after guarding temple for nearly 80 years in India
Hundreds of people attended the tearful funeral Monday of a crocodile believed to have been divine and which survived for decades on a vegetarian diet at a Hindu temple in India. Babia guarded the much-revered Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the southern state of Kerala, lurking in the surrounding lake...
insideedition.com
Bodies of the Victims of the Thailand Massacre Arrive at Morgue
This unimaginable sight is a truck filled with the bodies of the victims killed during the massacre in Thailand. Medics and rescuers carried the bodies in coffins into a morgue at a hospital while family and other bystanders watched. The suspect, a former police officer, stabbed and shot reportedly 36 people at a daycare. Twenty-three of the victims were children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. Most of the children killed were stabbed.
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake
A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
scitechdaily.com
Over 200 Million Years Old – Scientists Discover Africa’s Oldest Known Dinosaur
During two digs in Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2019, a graduate student from Virginia Tech discovered and unearthed the fossil with the assistance of other paleontologists. A new, early dinosaur has been found and named by an international team of paleontologists under the direction of Virginia Tech. The skeleton was discovered by a graduate student in the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences and other paleontologists over the course of two excavations, in 2017 and 2019. Astonishingly, most of the skeleton is still complete.
The forgotten tribe that hasn't discovered 'fire' yet
There are a few tribes that prefer to be isolated from the outside world. The most isolated one of them all is the Sentinelese, living on the North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean.
IFLScience
Scientists Are Racing To Record Indigenous Carvings On Australia's Ancient Boab Trees
Australia’s boab trees (Adansonia gregorii) are related to Africa’s baobabs that can live for 2,000 years. Boabs were a major source of food and shelter for the Indigenous people of the Tanami Desert, who engraved their bark with symbols resembling the famous rock art to the west. Despite the importance of these carvings to the culture, the trees are little-studied and threatened by climate change and old age.
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Officials say the death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continue as a fire burns in the mine
Scientists Can No Longer Ignore Ancient Flooding Tales
This story was originally published in Hakai Magazine. It wasn’t long after Henry David Inglis arrived on the island of Jersey, just northwest of France, that he heard the old story. Locals eagerly told the 19th-century Scottish travel writer how, in a bygone age, their island had been much more substantial, and that folks used to walk to the French coast. The only hurdle to their journey was a river—one easily crossed using a short bridge.
The Andes crash and cannibalism tale that stunned the world 50 years ago
On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team, along with relatives and supporters, to an away match in Chile crashed in the Andes with 45 people on board. Here is how it unfolded: - The crash - On the evening of October 13, 1973, a chartered military plane carrying the Old Christians rugby team from the Argentinian city of Mendoza to the Chilean capital Santiago disappears from radars near the Chilean city of Curico.
Chad climate disaster leaves record 2.1 million people hungry
N'DJAMENA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Severe drought followed by the worst floods in 30 years have led to rocketing food prices and left a record 2.1 million people in Chad acutely hungry, according to United Nations agencies.
The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations
Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
Nine children die and two go missing after boat ferrying them after English lesson sinks in Cambodia
At least nine children in Cambodia were killed and two others went missing after a boat ferrying them home from an English class capsized in the Mekong river.Two students and two of the boat’s crew were rescued following the accident on Thursday night, while two children remained missing, police said on Friday.The children, aged between 12 and 14, lived on an island in the river and regularly used the ferry for transportation during the monsoon season. During the dry season, the river has little or no water and can be traversed on foot. The accident took place near the Neak...
T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this...
France 24
'Alive': Uruguay plane crash survivors savor life 50 years on
Of the plane's 45 occupants, 16 made it home from the 72-day ordeal that became known as the "Miracle of the Andes." The only way to survive was to eat the flesh of the dead. But for Harley, a retired engineer now aged 70, that was not the worst of the nightmare made famous by the 1993 film "Alive."
wanderwisdom.com
What to Do in Nong Khiaw, Laos
I love travelling in Asia. I've visited Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. I hope you enjoy my articles. Nong Khiaw is a beautiful, laid-back town in northern Laos on the bank of the Nam Ou River. With its views of the river and stunning limestone mountains, Nong Khiaw, sometimes spelled Nong Kiaow or Nong Kiau, is one of the most beautiful places in Laos.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
