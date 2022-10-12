At least nine children in Cambodia were killed and two others went missing after a boat ferrying them home from an English class capsized in the Mekong river.Two students and two of the boat’s crew were rescued following the accident on Thursday night, while two children remained missing, police said on Friday.The children, aged between 12 and 14, lived on an island in the river and regularly used the ferry for transportation during the monsoon season. During the dry season, the river has little or no water and can be traversed on foot. The accident took place near the Neak...

