FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi’s declared victory in question after new allegations
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly after district officials awarded victory in the controversial Hirschi vs. Graham football game, the outcome was again called into question. Hirschi was declared the winner of the game on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by the District 3-4A, Division II Executive Committee (DEC). The DEC...
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi stripped of victory in controversial game
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit. On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
olneyenterprise.com
Jo Grace Barker
Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
newschannel6now.com
Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma after a thief stole the catalytic converter from their van. However, thanks to 15 wonderful supporters they were able to get the necessary repairs to get the van back on the road!
texomashomepage.com
New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?. A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita...
newschannel6now.com
Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
newschannel6now.com
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with thunderstorms.
Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
newschannel6now.com
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and a slower-to-cool evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. On Saturday, mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low 90s ahead of a strong cold front. A stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but models are suggesting it remains quiet up until sunset. Following sunset, a few storms will begin firing up across southwest Oklahoma with a small window between 7:00 pm and 2:00 am for storms to become strong-to-severe. The main threat for storms that become severe include: wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, and heavy downpours that could create localized flooding.
Park-O-Treat Returns to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
More and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings are being scheduled and announced for 2022. With Halloween being on a Monday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. Plus Monday on Halloween day itself!
texomashomepage.com
Southwest Parkway Detour
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorists in Wichita Falls are advised to avoid traveling down Southwest Parkway east or west over the Holliday Creek Bridge because all lanes in that area are closed and detours are in place. Construction equipment knocked a power pole and lines down and officials say...
newschannel6now.com
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a Friday car crash which sent multiple people to a hospital. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the injured include a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Eipper said the youngest victim suffered a severe head injury and was flown to Cook Medical Center in Fort Worth.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a trifecta of cold fronts over the next several days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clouds continue to clear into the evening hours with the chance for an isolated storm to develop ‘if’ the strong cap in place weakens enough. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. On Wednesday, a cold front...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail. The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident. Officials...
kswo.com
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today. It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd. The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one...
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country
To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
texomashomepage.com
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
