LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and a slower-to-cool evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. On Saturday, mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low 90s ahead of a strong cold front. A stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but models are suggesting it remains quiet up until sunset. Following sunset, a few storms will begin firing up across southwest Oklahoma with a small window between 7:00 pm and 2:00 am for storms to become strong-to-severe. The main threat for storms that become severe include: wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, and heavy downpours that could create localized flooding.

LAWTON, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO