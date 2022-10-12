ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judy dean
2d ago

I've smoked weed for 56yrs & not quiting. I. are my own edibles now I w which I love..it's good for anxiety it helps my blood pressure those damn blood pressure pills about killed me and it helps me sleep I'd rather do a edible or smoke a joint then take them down pills that will kill you in a heartbeat

dagoc0311
2d ago

People mind your own business. If you don't smoke it's OK but don't impose your will on those who do.

Sitting Dove
2d ago

The eyes. Look at the eyes. Lost my Dad to alzheimer's and spent endless time volunteering in a Nursing Home with alzheimer's patients. Alzheimer’s Disease happens when the barrier between a person’s real life and dream life is worn away. What remains is the dream life. The eyes tell the story, they're always the same with dementia. Look at Joe's eyes. Stage ll Dementia. Hey, Joe! Why the dark glasses all the time?

