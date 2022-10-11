Read full article on original website
5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says
The woman and two children safely made it out of the home, and the suspect surrendered peacefully at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors see activity on cell phone the morning his parents were murdered
HOUSTON - Prosecutors in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder trial showed jurors his cell phone activity for the morning his parents were murdered. The now 22-year-old is on trial, accused of killing his parents when he was just 16. An investigator was on the witness stand Friday testifying about the...
Woman identified after body found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – The driver of a vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been identified as missing Humble teen Tyler Roenz. A woman’s body has been found in the trunk, but her identity has not yet been released, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
