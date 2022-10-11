ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
PEARLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gingham Check Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report

At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Prosecutors show video of Robert Solis killing Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas – “I stand before you an innocent man,” said Robert Solis in Harris County criminal court on Friday. More than three years after he was first arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of shooting Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to death during a routine traffic stop, Robert Solis is now on trial and representing himself in court.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Woman identified after body found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy