WITN
Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
WITN
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
newbernnow.com
Golden LEAF Grant Will Help Improve Stormwater Drainage Basin in Duffyfield
The City of New Bern will receive grant money from Golden LEAF to improve stormwater infrastructure in the Duffyfield community. The City learned via email last week that it will receive $249,760 to mitigate flooding caused by rain events. The announcement was initially made on Golden LEAF’s website as part...
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
WITN
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
WITN
Airport expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - City and business leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting of a new hangar at Kinston Regional Airport Wednesday. The hanger became the latest installment to the nation’s second-largest private aviation company. Hanger number four for flyExclusive is something that has been in the works...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Land Trust gets big state grant to help pay for purchase of 1,400 acres along Newport River
NEWPORT — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust has been awarded a $1.65 million state grant to help pay for purchase and preservation of 1,400 acres of land along the Newport River adjacent to the Croatan National Forest. The purchase – the trust still needs to obtain more grants to...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
WITN
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just how a fire started that heavily damaged a Greenville office park remains under investigation. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Square on Landmark Street. Greenville Fire/Rescue said nearly half of the building received significant damage and the roof collapsed. The State...
City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool And Unusual Hotels In New Bern 2022
New Bern is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of Pepsi, which was invented here in 1898 by a local pharmacist. It’s also a destination for art, music and theatre lovers with a rich history. Two downtown landmarks you must visit are the Athens theater and Masonic Temple, which gave it the name of “Athens of the South” when it was the state capital of North Carolina in the 18th century.
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
New Bern Police Chief Patrick L. Gallagher and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes held a press conference today, Oct. 14, to discuss four shooting incidents that occurred within the past week. New Bern Now’s camera malfunctioned, so the first five minutes was not recorded. Here’s the summary of the incidents:...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 13 – 16, 2022
Join the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Craven County Unit 40 in remembering our Veterans with stopping by and receive a forget me not blue flower to wear on Friday in front of Nautical Coffee shop at 218 Middle Street from 5 p.m. – 7.p.m. and Saturday in front of Carolina Creations at 317 Pollock Street from 10 a.m. – 2.p.m.
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
