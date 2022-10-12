MOLINE, Ill. — Week 8 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Oct. 14, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 HOURS AGO