ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Blue Jays roll by Topeka High 54-12

Junction City improved to 5-2 on the football season with a 54-12 win over the Topeka High Trojans on Senior Night at JCHS. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead with the opening score of the game a 19-yard throw to Sheldon Butler-Lawson for the score. Logan Nabus rushed for two touchdowns.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy