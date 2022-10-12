Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: Scores and highlights from around the KC metro for Oct. 14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football regular season is winding toward its conclusion. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, here are the scores around the Kansas City area for Friday, Oct. 14. Following a 41-40 win over Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit Tigers were...
The Score | Week 8 scores, highlights and more for Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 8 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Oct. 14, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live on air or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
Illinois high school football Week 8: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area
Here are the high school football scores and schedules from around the Peoria area for Week 8. Included are Peoria teams from the Big 12 Conference, the Mid-Illini and the Tri-County area: More:The Peoria area's top performances from Week 8 of the high school football season BIG 12 ...
Blue Jays roll by Topeka High 54-12
Junction City improved to 5-2 on the football season with a 54-12 win over the Topeka High Trojans on Senior Night at JCHS. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead with the opening score of the game a 19-yard throw to Sheldon Butler-Lawson for the score. Logan Nabus rushed for two touchdowns.
Fremont Ross football falls to TRAC champ Central Catholic on road
TOLEDO - Fremont Ross senior Elijah Simms didn't back down Friday. Central Catholic beat the Little Giants 42-0 for its 31st consecutive victory in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Fighting Irish took the last five conference championships. ...
