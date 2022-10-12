Read full article on original website
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
Organization helps ACL Festival go green
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
Austin Chronicle
Tiny Dive Bar Indian Roller to Close
On Oct. 6, Indian Roller, the teeny bar just south of Slaughter Lane on Menchaca Road, announced its closure via Instagram alongside the lineup for its 8th anniversary party, which muffles if not softens the blow. It allows time to visit, and mourn the loss of another independent, eclectic Austin business that welcomed everyone inside.
On the verge of hitting record travelers, Austin airport is trying to avoid a fuel shortage
Austinites have been dealing with congested roads and a busy airport for several days now, and it isn't over. The airport is still bracing for its busiest day ever. That means trying to avoid another fuel shortage.
Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
KVUE
'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
kut.org
Lady Bird Lake has looked kind of junky lately. Here's why.
It’s hard to think of a location more beloved to the people of Austin than Lady Bird Lake, often called the “Crown Jewel'' of the city. Thousands of joggers, picnickers and kayakers flock to its shores every day to commune with the outdoors. Lately, many of them have...
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
Oilcan Harry’s finds temporary space before move into new downtown tower
Oilcan Harry’s is setting up a temporary home just a few doors down from its original location. The future of the business, a fixture in Austin's gay community and larger nightlife scene, has been a major topic of interest since plans emerged earlier this year to redevelop a portion of Fourth Street in downtown.
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16
NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
