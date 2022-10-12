ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Organization helps ACL Festival go green

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Tiny Dive Bar Indian Roller to Close

On Oct. 6, Indian Roller, the teeny bar just south of Slaughter Lane on Menchaca Road, announced its closure via Instagram alongside the lineup for its 8th anniversary party, which muffles if not softens the blow. It allows time to visit, and mourn the loss of another independent, eclectic Austin business that welcomed everyone inside.
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KVUE

Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Lady Bird Lake has looked kind of junky lately. Here's why.

It’s hard to think of a location more beloved to the people of Austin than Lady Bird Lake, often called the “Crown Jewel'' of the city. Thousands of joggers, picnickers and kayakers flock to its shores every day to commune with the outdoors. Lately, many of them have...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
TEXAS STATE
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

NADC Burger, a new venture by pro-skater Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee, is serving burgers every night behind Idle Hands Austin from 6 p.m. until they sell out. The burger is a double smash patty with pickled jalapeños, using seasoning from Williams’s spice company, NADC. Read more about it here. Daily, 6 p.m., 85 Rainey St.
AUSTIN, TX

