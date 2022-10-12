Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Gas Prices Trending 30 Cents Higher Than a Month Ago
(Radio Iowa) Triple A is reporting gasoline prices in Iowa are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. Meredith Mitts is a spokeswoman for Triple A Iowa. “The reason we’re seeing this is while crude oil is still hovering around roughly the same prices, we’re seeing an increase in demand,” she says, “which is driving some of those prices up.” Mitts says gas prices in the weeks ahead are expected to rise because of holiday travel and weather may be another factor.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Corn & Bean Harvest Moves Ahead Quickly
(Radio Iowa) The corn and bean harvest moved ahead quickly last week. The USDA report shows the beans in the bin went from 26 percent two weeks to 55 percent last week. The bean harvest had been one day behind the five-year average, but is now nine days ahead of that mark. The amount of corn pulled from the fields more than doubled from 11 percent two weeks ago, to 23 percent this past week. The corn harvest is three days behind average. The corn condition rose slightly to 63 percent good to excellent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa’s Tax Revenue Predicted to be 2.7% Below Last Year
(Radio Iowa) A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall two-point-seven percent below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen says tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number.
northwestmoinfo.com
MDC Providing Hunter Education “Game” Option For Certification
The Missouri Department of Conservation has partnered with a hunter safety course provider that will provide a change for those participating online to create various hunting scenarios and create game-like experiences. A partnership between the MDC and Kalkomey Enterprises, LLC will allow the interactive offering through the on line site...
northwestmoinfo.com
Nearly $7 Million Needed for Missouri to Expunge Marijuana Convictions
(MISSOURINET) – If Missouri voters add recreational marijuana to the State Constitution, the state will have to pay the cost of getting rid of past marijuana convictions. Marshall Griffin reports:
northwestmoinfo.com
Orscheln Sale Receives Federal Approval
The Federal Trade Commission has given the green light to the sale of Orscheln Farm and Home to Tractor Supply Company. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based retailer announced Tuesday night that regulators had approved the 320-million dollar, all-cash acquisition that the companies agreed to last year. The deal is expected to close Wednesday, but only 81 Orscheln locations will actually join the nation’s largest farm retailer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Fair CEO Retiring
Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater. Photo by Iowa State Fair. (Radio Iowa) The C-E-O and manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancelation in 2021. Slater released a statement saying it has been “an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair.” Slater says his retirement comes with the Fair in a good place, having returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels, and he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
northwestmoinfo.com
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Missouri’s New Voter ID Law
(AP) A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.
northwestmoinfo.com
Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Turn MO National Guard Into Its Own State Agency
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will be deciding five ballot questions in November. One of those would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency. Currently it’s part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, sponsored the measure that became Amendment 5. He says making the National Guard its own state agency would create a proper chain of command:
northwestmoinfo.com
Missourians Can Review Plan Options During Medicare Open Enrollment
Missourians eligible for Medicare are encouraged to review their plan options and costs during this year’s open enrollment. The open enrollment period runs October 15th through December 7th. Participants will have the opportunity to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. The Missouri Department of Commerce...
northwestmoinfo.com
Graceland University Ranked #1 Nursing Program in Iowa
LAMONI,IA – Graceland University’s nursing program was ranked the number one program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. The organization assessed thirty-three nursing programs in the state, identifying schools that support students through licensure and beyond, and evaluating them on NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, average program length, educational partnerships and more.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
