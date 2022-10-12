Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead
Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com
Colorado marijuana sales continue to decline
New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports. New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
400-pound bear found in Durango yard
A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. Alex Rose reports. A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
Best friends hunt for ducks in eastern Colorado
It would be fair to say best friends Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson have spent more time in the outdoors than inside. Dan Daru reports. It would be fair to say best friends Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson have spent more time in the outdoors than inside. Dan Daru reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire
The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy. Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire. The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people,...
KDVR.com
Video shows police hog-tie man
Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to...
KDVR.com
Loveland police chief finalists meet the public
Greg Nieto is attending a public meet-and-greet with the finalists for Loveland police chief. Greg Nieto is attending a public meet-and-greet with the finalists for Loveland police chief. Video captures suspect allegedly shooting man near …. Video from Lakewood police shows the suspect and vehicle wanted in a homicide near...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cooler weekend with a few sprinkles for some
DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Denver hit highs in the upper 70s Friday, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There’s a red flag warning in the northeastern corner of Colorado until 6 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDVR.com
Repeat break-ins hit popular Boulder restaurant
Thousands of dollars worth of food has been stolen from a restaurant in Boulder. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of dollars worth of food has been stolen from a restaurant in Boulder. Vicente Arenas reports. Warm Friday with high fire danger. Friday will be abnormally warm with temperatures in the mid-70s...
KDVR.com
Memorial ride to honor officer killed on duty
Greg Nieto reports on a memorial ride set to honor Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed responding to a call. Greg Nieto reports on a memorial ride set to honor Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed responding to a call. Denver weather:...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Fire danger on Friday before cooldown
Denver's weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front cools highs down to the 50s. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Fire danger on Friday before cooldown. Denver's weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front cools highs...
KDVR.com
Enormous bear found under deck of Durango home
A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Video captures shooting near gas station
Video from Lakewood police shows the suspect and vehicle wanted in a homicide near a gas station. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Video from Lakewood police shows the suspect and vehicle wanted in a homicide near a gas station. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead. Above-average...
KDVR.com
King Soopers, Safeway owners may merge: reports
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization. Warm Friday...
KDVR.com
King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans to merge
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning. Kristen Chapman reports. King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans …. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement...
KDVR.com
Colorado leaders warn against voter intimidation
Election security is often focused on infrastructure, like cybersecurity, but Colorado leaders are also warning the public against physical voter intimidation. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado leaders warn against voter intimidation. Election security is often focused on infrastructure, like cybersecurity, but Colorado leaders are also warning the public against physical voter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
DENVER (KDVR) – When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during the birth of twins in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways. Earlier this month, Lauren Meehan arrived at the Rose...
KDVR.com
Tide Cleaners
Dust off your holiday sweater, and get them to the laundromat, Tide Cleaners has several locations around Denver that can help you get your goodies prepped for the season. GDC teamed up with Will Brown from Tide Cleaners, who taught us how to get some wine and food stains that are bound to dirty our linens during the holidays.
KDVR.com
Aurora give update in 2006 cold case homicide
Aurora Police Department and the DA's office hold a conference announcing an update in the 2006 cold case in the murder of Francisca Perea-Dominguez. The suspect, discovered through DNA evidence and followup, has been identified as Salvador Hernandez-Morales. Aurora give update in 2006 cold case homicide. Aurora Police Department and...
KDVR.com
Warrant issued in 2006 Aurora cold case murder
The Aurora Police Department, along with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday morning that an arrest warrant has been issued for the roommate of a woman found stabbed to death 16 years ago. Kim Posey reports. Warrant issued in 2006 Aurora cold case murder. The Aurora Police...
Comments / 0