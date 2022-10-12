ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead

Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado marijuana sales continue to decline

New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

400-pound bear found in Durango yard

A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. Alex Rose reports.
DURANGO, CO
KDVR.com

Best friends hunt for ducks in eastern Colorado

It would be fair to say best friends Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson have spent more time in the outdoors than inside. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire

The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows police hog-tie man

Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland police chief finalists meet the public

Greg Nieto is attending a public meet-and-greet with the finalists for Loveland police chief.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cooler weekend with a few sprinkles for some

DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Denver hit highs in the upper 70s Friday, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There's a red flag warning in the northeastern corner of Colorado until 6 p.m.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Repeat break-ins hit popular Boulder restaurant

Thousands of dollars worth of food has been stolen from a restaurant in Boulder. Vicente Arenas reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Memorial ride to honor officer killed on duty

Greg Nieto reports on a memorial ride set to honor Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed responding to a call.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Fire danger on Friday before cooldown

Denver's weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front cools highs down to the 50s. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Enormous bear found under deck of Durango home

A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.
DURANGO, CO
KDVR.com

Video captures shooting near gas station

Video from Lakewood police shows the suspect and vehicle wanted in a homicide near a gas station. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

King Soopers, Safeway owners may merge: reports

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, may soon join together as one large grocery store organization.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans to merge

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado leaders warn against voter intimidation

Election security is often focused on infrastructure, like cybersecurity, but Colorado leaders are also warning the public against physical voter intimidation. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Tide Cleaners

Dust off your holiday sweater, and get them to the laundromat, Tide Cleaners has several locations around Denver that can help you get your goodies prepped for the season. GDC teamed up with Will Brown from Tide Cleaners, who taught us how to get some wine and food stains that are bound to dirty our linens during the holidays.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora give update in 2006 cold case homicide

Aurora Police Department and the DA's office hold a conference announcing an update in the 2006 cold case in the murder of Francisca Perea-Dominguez. The suspect, discovered through DNA evidence and followup, has been identified as Salvador Hernandez-Morales.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Warrant issued in 2006 Aurora cold case murder

The Aurora Police Department, along with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday morning that an arrest warrant has been issued for the roommate of a woman found stabbed to death 16 years ago. Kim Posey reports.
AURORA, CO

