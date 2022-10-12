2 wanted for questioning in I-25 shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Someone shot into an occupied vehicle on an Interstate 25 ramp over the weekend, and now police are trying to identify two people wanted in the case.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released photos Tuesday that show the two people on motorcycles “who are wanted for questioning” in the shooting.

It happened on Saturday at eastbound West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 25.

Police ask anyone with information about the two people pictured to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

