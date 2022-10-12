ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy