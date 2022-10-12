Read full article on original website
Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The life sentence about to be imposed on Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz could bring changes to the state's death penalty law. Until recently, Florida law allowed the imposition of a death sentence if a majority of the jury agreed. But after the U.S. and state supreme courts rejected those laws, the Florida Legislature in 2017 voted to require jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed. That's why Cruz will get life without parole, even though his jury voted 9-3 Thursday to support his execution. Relatives of Cruz's victims and others say the law should now be changed. Cruz murdered 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Harris throws for 303 yards, UTSA eases past FIU 30-10
MIAMI (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10. UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris’ 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure and Dan Dishman hauled it in for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:41 left before intermission. Corey Mayfield Jr. made an interception for UTSA on a tipped pass and Barnes capitalized on a short field with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-3. Barnes added a 2-yard score early in the fourth. UTSA has won four straight following a 41-20 loss to then-No. 21 Texas.
