FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The life sentence about to be imposed on Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz could bring changes to the state's death penalty law. Until recently, Florida law allowed the imposition of a death sentence if a majority of the jury agreed. But after the U.S. and state supreme courts rejected those laws, the Florida Legislature in 2017 voted to require jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed. That's why Cruz will get life without parole, even though his jury voted 9-3 Thursday to support his execution. Relatives of Cruz's victims and others say the law should now be changed. Cruz murdered 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO