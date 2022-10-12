ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLiFu_0iVNMhxo00

Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD).

This type of funding allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and improvements up-front.

“Before the mayor stepped up on the podium, he and I had a little sidebar, and he agreed to work with us further, for further discussions,” said president of Southside Economic Development District, Charles Theus. “He didn’t guarantee anything, but I’m encouraged that the mayor was upbeat and gave us hope.”

Prior to the pandemic, Mayor Friday Ellis and SEDD made an agreement on the budget .

Now that the pandemic has eased, the mayor says the budget, that was originally discussed, needs to be reconsidered because of rising costs.

“So my goal is to be able to work with my council members to do what it takes to move projects, and I’ll continue to do that, but in the end we have to be responsible in budgeting our dollars with projects here,” said Ellis. “I’ve been able to continue to work with the council to move those projects.”

State leaders were on hand at the regular council meeting to support the SEDD and ask the mayor and city councils to honor the original budget.

“That’s 2 years of very little development because SEDD can’t move forward without funding,” said Louisiana State Senator, Katrina Jackson.

City officials agree to meet next week to discuss the future of SEDD’s proposal to the city of Monroe.

Comments / 3

Related
KNOE TV8

Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces Divine Nine Cultural Arts District and the expansion of Riverside Monroe Cultural District

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the City of Monroe announced the designation of a new Louisiana Certified Cultural District, the Divine Nine Cultural Arts District, and the expansion of the Riverside Monroe Cultural District. This statewide network facilitated through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development in Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s Department […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe to host community meeting on October 27th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the City of Monroe will host a Community Meeting in the Monroe Council Chambers located at 400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway. The meeting will take place at 5:30 PM. The purpose of the meeting is to seek community input on the draft cleanup grant application.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor George Wade passes away

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
COLUMBUS, MS
sportstravelmagazine.com

West Monroe Invests in $22 Million Sports Tourism Complex

West Monroe, Louisiana, has begun construction on a 112,000 square-foot indoor sports complex designed to host youth and amateur sports tournaments, events and to provide a state-of-the-art asset to serve local residents. “We are incredibly excited to see construction well underway of the West Monroe Sports & Events Center,” said...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ballot breakdown: Constitutional amendment number 3

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –We are going through and breaking down what’s on the ballot in the midterm election coming up in November. Today, Pearson Cross, a political science professor at ULM, gave us insight on proposed amendment number three. Cross first told us what proposed amendment three is. “Amendment number three would allow people who […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Public Infrastructure#Budgeting#Monroe City Council#Monroe Council#Sedd
lincolnparishjournal.com

Divided Police Jury votes in favor of city’s ambulance-rescue proposal

It wasn’t easy, but the Lincoln Parish Police Jury finally put the fire out during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting held at the Library Events Center. With plenty of representation from residents around Lincoln Parish, the LPPJ voted in favor of the City of Ruston’s five-year proposal to continue handling the fire, ambulance, and rescue responsibilities for the entire parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community. During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better. “We will use the rescue money to […]
BASTROP, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Gibsland officials cited in investigative audit; report sent to DA

ARCADIA, La. – A disregard by town officials of state law, inadequate record-keeping, filing late audits and a failure to reclassify Gibsland because of its population decline may be violations of state and other laws, according to an investigative audit filed Monday. A copy of the audit has been...
GIBSLAND, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Centric Federal Credit Union announces retirement of CEO Chris Craighead

Centric Federal Credit Union has announced the retirement of CEO Chris Craighead, following 30 years of service. Following in his father’s footsteps, Chris began his career at Centric, formerly Forest Kraft, in March 1992 as the President/Chief Executive Officer. Chris is a Certified Financial Planner and a graduate of Northwestern State University. Chris is a 2022 inductee of the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame and has served on the LCUL Board of Directors since 2018. Under Chris’s leadership, Centric has grown from roughly $25 million in assets to over $320 million in 2022.
WEST MONROE, LA
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy