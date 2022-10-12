Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
BoxingNews24.com
Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner
By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”
By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Manny Pacquiao on Mayweather rematch: “He’s scared”
By Allan Fox: Manny Pacquiao says a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t happen because he’s “scared to death” to fight him again. Pacquiao said yesterday during a press conference for his exhibition match against DK Yoo that Mayweather was “scared” to face him. Despite Mayweather being only two years older than Pacquiao, he hasn’t aged as well as the Filipino star.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant focused on Anthony Dirrell, not thinking about Benavidez or Charlo yet
By Adam Baskin: Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is 100% focused on his fight against Anthony Dirrell for this Saturday night and NOT on bigger payday clashes against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Plant (21-1, 9 KOs) has got to win this fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney furious after near brawl with, says Kambosos is in for it
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney’s dad, Bill, was furious about the near brawl that took place with George Kambosos Jr and his team during Friday’s weigh-in. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) Bill says there were some things said that shouldn’t have, and...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Wilder too thin to defeat Helenius?
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder has taken a calculated risk in coming in super light at 214 1/2 pounds for his fight against the much heavier Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) for their bout this Saturday night. Just looking at the rail-thin Wilder standing next to the much heavier &...
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter wants Conor Benn to admit what he’s done
By Barry Holbrook: Shawn Porter says he wants Conor Benn to come clean and admit that he was using PEDS because it just makes him look worse if he “hides anymore.”. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was poised to become Matchroom Boxing’s biggest star in their stable until he shockingly tested positive for the banned drug clomifene, resulting in the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney-Kambosos II and the reality of rematches
By Michael Malaszczyk: George Kambosos Jr. (20-1) was smart to put in a rematch clause when he fought Devin Haney (28-0) back in June. But fans were not clamoring for this rematch. Kambosos shocked the world when he put on a master class against Teofimo Lopez back in November of...
BoxingNews24.com
“I see Devin winning every round again” – Eddie Hearn on Haney vs. Kambosos II
By Craig Page: Devin Haney will win every round against George Kambosos Jr this Saturday in their rematch, predicts Eddie Hearn. He believes that undisputed lightweight champion Haney’s confidence is high, and he’s coming into the rematch with former unified 135-lb champion Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) with a great game plan.
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos on Haney rematch: “The Emperor is still ferocious and he’s back”
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is up against it with his rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney this Saturday night. Like always, Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is ultra-confident going into the fight and feels like he’s got a great chance of turning the tables against Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) in their headliner at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua for Africa fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he’d like to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa in a mega-bout in that country. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says that he and former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) both have roots in Africa, and he feels that’s the only place that he’d be interested in fighting him.
BoxingNews24.com
“It’s down to Conor Benn for the B-sample” – Kalle Sauerland
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland says it’s not down to him whether Conor Benn’s B-sample is requested to be tested. Kalle says it’s up to Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) to request his B-sample to be examined. It’s unclear whether the boxing public...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Goosen impressed with how Deontay Wilder looks at 214
By Robert Segal: Trainer Joe Goosen really likes how Deontay Wilder has trimmed down to 214 lbs for his fight against Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Goosen notes that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has always been at his best when his weight was low, around 214 & 215. In Wilder’s last two fights against Tyson Fury, he’s gone away from that, choosing to bulk up to the 230s, which slowed him down and impacted his cardio negatively.
BoxingNews24.com
Lightweight Contender Michel Rivera Needs To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: The year 2022 has been a good year for the Dominican boxers, and recently another talented Dominican fighter was added to the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius October 15 undercard as undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) will clash with Jerry Perez in a 10-round bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BoxingNews24.com
Preview: Shields vs. Marshall & Mayer vs. Baumgardner tonight on ESPN
By Sam Volz: IBF, WBA & WBC women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields weighed in at 159.3 lbs on Friday for his undisputed clash against WBO champ Savannah Marshall for Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena in London, England. Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell to Caleb Plant: “Just don’t run”
By Robert Segal: Anthony Dirrell and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant exchanged some harsh words during Thursday’s final press conference for Saturday’s chief support fight on the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Wilder vs Helenius Final Press Conference
Former Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Battles Hard-Hitting Robert Helenius in Explosive Showdown on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxing superstar and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and hard-hitting contender Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius officially kicked off fight week...
BoxingNews24.com
“Golovkin beating Jaime Munguia would get him back on top” – De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya wants Gennadiy Golovkin to walk the plank by taking on the younger 26-year-old Jaime Munguia in his next fight. De La Hoya feels that Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) fighting Golovkin would be a win-win for the sport, especially if he were to defeat the 40-year-old, who is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last month on September 17th.
