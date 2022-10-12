By Robert Segal: Trainer Joe Goosen really likes how Deontay Wilder has trimmed down to 214 lbs for his fight against Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Goosen notes that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has always been at his best when his weight was low, around 214 & 215. In Wilder’s last two fights against Tyson Fury, he’s gone away from that, choosing to bulk up to the 230s, which slowed him down and impacted his cardio negatively.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO