Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner

By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”

By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao on Mayweather rematch: “He’s scared”

By Allan Fox: Manny Pacquiao says a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t happen because he’s “scared to death” to fight him again. Pacquiao said yesterday during a press conference for his exhibition match against DK Yoo that Mayweather was “scared” to face him. Despite Mayweather being only two years older than Pacquiao, he hasn’t aged as well as the Filipino star.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney furious after near brawl with, says Kambosos is in for it

By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney’s dad, Bill, was furious about the near brawl that took place with George Kambosos Jr and his team during Friday’s weigh-in. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) Bill says there were some things said that shouldn’t have, and...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Is Wilder too thin to defeat Helenius?

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder has taken a calculated risk in coming in super light at 214 1/2 pounds for his fight against the much heavier Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) for their bout this Saturday night. Just looking at the rail-thin Wilder standing next to the much heavier &...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shawn Porter wants Conor Benn to admit what he’s done

By Barry Holbrook: Shawn Porter says he wants Conor Benn to come clean and admit that he was using PEDS because it just makes him look worse if he “hides anymore.”. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was poised to become Matchroom Boxing’s biggest star in their stable until he shockingly tested positive for the banned drug clomifene, resulting in the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Haney-Kambosos II and the reality of rematches

By Michael Malaszczyk: George Kambosos Jr. (20-1) was smart to put in a rematch clause when he fought Devin Haney (28-0) back in June. But fans were not clamoring for this rematch. Kambosos shocked the world when he put on a master class against Teofimo Lopez back in November of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Kambosos on Haney rematch: “The Emperor is still ferocious and he’s back”

By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is up against it with his rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney this Saturday night. Like always, Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is ultra-confident going into the fight and feels like he’s got a great chance of turning the tables against Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) in their headliner at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua for Africa fight

By Brian Webber: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he’d like to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa in a mega-bout in that country. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says that he and former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) both have roots in Africa, and he feels that’s the only place that he’d be interested in fighting him.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Goosen impressed with how Deontay Wilder looks at 214

By Robert Segal: Trainer Joe Goosen really likes how Deontay Wilder has trimmed down to 214 lbs for his fight against Robert Helenius this Saturday night. Goosen notes that Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has always been at his best when his weight was low, around 214 & 215. In Wilder’s last two fights against Tyson Fury, he’s gone away from that, choosing to bulk up to the 230s, which slowed him down and impacted his cardio negatively.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Lightweight Contender Michel Rivera Needs To Make A Statement

By Vince Dwriter: The year 2022 has been a good year for the Dominican boxers, and recently another talented Dominican fighter was added to the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius October 15 undercard as undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) will clash with Jerry Perez in a 10-round bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Preview: Shields vs. Marshall & Mayer vs. Baumgardner tonight on ESPN

By Sam Volz: IBF, WBA & WBC women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields weighed in at 159.3 lbs on Friday for his undisputed clash against WBO champ Savannah Marshall for Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena in London, England. Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell to Caleb Plant: “Just don’t run”

By Robert Segal: Anthony Dirrell and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant exchanged some harsh words during Thursday’s final press conference for Saturday’s chief support fight on the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Wilder vs Helenius Final Press Conference

Former Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Battles Hard-Hitting Robert Helenius in Explosive Showdown on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxing superstar and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and hard-hitting contender Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius officially kicked off fight week...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

“Golovkin beating Jaime Munguia would get him back on top” – De La Hoya

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya wants Gennadiy Golovkin to walk the plank by taking on the younger 26-year-old Jaime Munguia in his next fight. De La Hoya feels that Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) fighting Golovkin would be a win-win for the sport, especially if he were to defeat the 40-year-old, who is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez last month on September 17th.
COMBAT SPORTS

