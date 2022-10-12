Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy
You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change
The number of American universities in top spots are falling off the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, while the number of Chinese schools is rising. American higher education is losing its prestige. The number of U.S. universities in the top 100 of the World University Rankings by Times...
deseret.com
Managing a historic temple-building boom during a supply chain crisis
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Now that President Russell M. Nelson has dedicated a site for the Heber Valley Utah Temple and ceremonially turned the first soil, the obvious question is, when will the temple’s construction be done?
Walmart International CEO: Look to China and India to see the future of shopping
With same-day delivery apps, cryptocurrencies, and other trendy tech innovations, it may feel as if shopping has been completely reshaped by digital technology. But according to Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna, consumers in the United States will soon see their shopping experience become even more transformed by technology. To get a glimpse of what’s coming, she said, just look to India and China.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
San Diego Union-Tribune
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday
accesslifthandlers.com
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth
Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns
LAGOS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Quadloop, a Nigerian based company, has found a way to turn electronic waste into solar lanterns and other products which will have a lower impact on the environment.
Why global investors are piling into the UK’s luxury care home sector
With a spa, cinema and wood-panelled hall, Reigate Grange in Surrey, where Ann King was abused, is part of a growing trend for luxury care homes. Fuelled by global investors’ desire to capitalise on older people’s property wealth, luxury care applies a cruise-ship sheen to the grittier reality of dementia and the end of life.
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects
People are becoming more environmentally conscious and want to use systems and services that don't damage the environment. Recently, there has been increased interest in launching initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases. The easily trackable nature of distributed ledgers can help ensure that corporations stick to greener initiatives, whether carbon credits or using sustainable materials. Bitcoin, the protocol that introduced the masses to blockchain technology, has a negative reputation among environmentalists due to the belief that it requires a tremendous amount of energy.
News-Medical.net
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
Goldmans Sachs Has 7 Well-Known Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10
These are seven stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Retail Weekly: Consumer Demand Slows in Europe, MENA Accelerates Omnichannel
In the past week, observers of global retail trends have received the latest statistics from Eurostat, which show that retail sales in the EU fell 0.2% in August for a 1.3% year-on-year decline. A more significant decrease was observed in the eurozone, where the figures stood at 0.4% and 2.0%.
industrytoday.com
Help Is on the Way if Manufacturers Help Themselves
The CHIPS and Science Act will alleviate supply chain disruptions, just not right away. Imagine if all the semiconductor chips your manufacturing operation needs were produced and widely available right in your own backyard. No more worrying about shortages, long order lead times, transit times and shipping delays, or exorbitant transport costs. No more tying up capital in safety stock and excess inventory to safeguard against the next global disruption. No more losing sleep over the escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, two leaders in chip manufacturing, that could once again shut off access to critical components.
Ukraine news – live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks
Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...
At least 40 killed in Turkey coal mine explosion, officials say
Preliminary assessments indicate that the northern Turkey explosion was likely caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in mines.
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
