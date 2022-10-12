Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
NBC New York
Robber Arrested After Trapping Woman in Turnstile in NYC Subway Heist: Cops
A man wanted for the robbery of a woman trapped in a subway turnstile was arrested Friday on charges of grand larceny hours after police released video of the shocking crime. Police said the woman was trying to enter the Queens subway station on Tuesday when the suspect came up behind her and pinned the 26-year-old inside the full-body turnstile.
NBC New York
Age-Old Friends Say They've Been Kept Apart In Final Days After Judge Rules on Abuse Claims
Inga Eggerud says she just wanted to take care of her longtime elderly friend, Paulette Kohler, in her final years. In March 2021, the 93-year-old, who has no living relatives, designated Eggerud as her power of attorney and her beneficiary. But the management of the rent-controlled Manhattan condominium where Kohler lives suspected something more sinister.
NBC New York
Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed NYC Grandma, Badly Injured Grandson
A suspect has been charged with murder after his out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn left a grandmother dead and her young grandson fighting for his life with a frightening brain injury, the district attorney announced. Tyler Green, 22, was charged in a 35-count indictment Thursday, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in...
NBC New York
Crash Victim Dies in 2nd Ax After Ambulance T-Boned on Staten Island: Cops
A woman headed to the hospital following an early morning crash on Staten Island died Friday after the ambulance she was riding in got T-boned blocks from the first crash site, police said. Investigators said the ambulance was struck less than three blocks from where first responders picked up the...
NBC New York
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
NBC New York
Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police
A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
NBC New York
2 NYPD Officers Struck by Car While Chasing Shoplifting Suspect from Target: Police
Two NYPD officers were hurt after they were hit by a car in Manhattan while chasing a shoplifting suspect from a store, police said. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Target on West 22th Street in Marble Hill, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter and were chasing the suspect out of the store, when all three were struck by a passing vehicle.
NBC New York
Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run
A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
NBC New York
Wanted NYC Men Nabbed in Wild Walgreens Robbery, High-Speed Crash on Taconic
Three New York City men who allegedly jumped a Walgreens counter in Dutchess County, stole meds and led State Police on a brief high-speed chase before crashing have been arrested on a litany of charges, officials said Wednesday. Darryl Odom Jr., a 25-year-old from Manhattan, and two Brooklyn men, 21-year-old...
NBC New York
2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources
Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said. The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
NBC New York
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
NBC New York
Damaging Winds, Flash Floods Eye NYC Area Thursday; Yankees Game May Be Ugly
With clouds and rain on deck, Thursday's weather will be anything but a home run — potentially putting a damper on the Yankees' next playoff game. Thursday's morning commute is expected to be dry, but showers and storms begin to move in from eastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley area by early afternoon. Periods of heavy rain will be blasting the city by the time the evening commute rolls around, and a few thunderstorms are likely. Flash floods and gusty, damaging winds appear to be the main threats.
