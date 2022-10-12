The presumptive starting five was almost complete Wednesday, and the Nuggets improved to 2-2 in the preseason with a 126-115 win over the Clippers on Monday in Ontario, Calif. With Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan inactive, the Nuggets started Bruce Brown at point guard alongside four anticipated starters: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard got the night off for the Clippers. Caldwell-Pope led the starters, which only played the first half, with 14 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon added 12 apiece. Ish Smith led the Nuggets with 15 points. Norman Powell hit 11 of 14 shots from the field for the Clippers and led all scorers with 34 points.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO