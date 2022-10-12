ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rain could force Yankees to change course on ALDS rotation plan

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Rain in the forecast could throw a wrench into the Yankees’ pitching plans for the ALDS.

The Yankees entered the series against the Guardians intending to start Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes for four of the five possible games , The Post’s Joel Sherman reported on Tuesday. But rain is expected for Thursday’s Game 2, and a possible postponement could force the Yankees to change course if the series goes the distance.

If Game 2 is postponed to Friday, Cortes would still start the game for the Yankees. But it would wipe out any chance he had of coming back on short rest to start Game 5 on Monday — because it would mean pitching on just two days’ rest instead of three — though manager Aaron Boone indicated the left-hander could possibly be available out of the bullpen if that winner-take-all game is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIrlX_0iVNLX7d00
Nestor Cortes
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Luis Severino will start Game 3 and Cole, Tuesday’s Game 1 starter, is slated to come back on normal rest to pitch Sunday’s Game 4 in Cleveland.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlYOM_0iVNLX7d00
Gerrit Cole proved Aaron Boone’s choice right with ALDS gem for Yankees

Jameson Taillon is on the ALDS roster and a candidate to start a game in the series if needed. But at least for Game 1, he was in the bullpen, with Boone saying he could use him in a variety of roles, especially with a beat-up relief corps.

“It could be length, it could be a big inning in a lane,” Boone said before the Yankees’ 4-1 Game 1 victory on Tuesday. “We got weather coming possibly Thursday, that may alter things.”

If Taillon is ultimately needed to start a potential Game 5 because of a Thursday postponement, that could change how Boone is able to use him in Games 2-4.

Of course, the Guardians would also be affected by a postponement of Game 2. After starting Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, they were set to turn to Shane Bieber on Thursday and Triston McKenzie for Game 3. Even if Quantrill returns for Game 4 on normal rest, a postponement Thursday would bring Aaron Civale into play as a potential Game 5 starter.

The right-handed Civale posted a 4.92 ERA during the regular season, including giving up 10 runs across nine innings in two starts against the Yankees.

— Additional reporting by Dan Martin

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros

NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Triston Mckenzie
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency

2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Yankees Jameson Taillon
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves

The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect and N.J. native files for free agency

Mike Ford is a traveling man. According to the transactions log on MiLB.com, the first baseman filed for free agency last week. That move came after the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment last month. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. Any player who is not on his team’s 40-man roster...
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy