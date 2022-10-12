ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon punched son in the face ‘multiple times’ after he dropped a book: court docs

By Joe Marino, Allie Griffin
New York Post
 3 days ago

Former NBA player Ben Gordon allegedly punched his 10-year-old son in the face multiple times because the child dropped a book inside LaGuardia Airport, according to new details unveiled in court documents Tuesday.

An American Airlines employee told police she witnessed the former shooting guard punching the boy and yelling at him after he dropped a book on the floor of LaGuardia Airport Monday night, the criminal complaint states.

Gordon, 39, was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault in the third degree and resisting arrest at an arraignment Tuesday night in Queens Criminal Court.

Ben Gordon is seen arraigned in Queens criminal court on Oct. 11, 2022, as charges were brought against him for hitting his 10-year-old son.
Wayne Carrington

Judge Edwin Novillo set bail at $20,000 cash, $50,000 insurance bond or $50,000 partially secured bond at 10%.

The Mount Vernon native — who earned an estimated $84 million during his NBA career — was unable to immediately post bail and will spend the night at Rikers Island. He is expected to post bail and be released by the morning.

Gordon’s son was treated at Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital, police said.

The boy has an order of protection out against his father dating back to May 2018, according to the complaint. The order, issued in Illinois, prohibits Gordon from “committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty” against his son.

The order of protection also prohibits Gordon from removing his son from the state of Illinois.

Gordon and the child were waiting for a departing flight to Chicago from LaGuardia Airport at the time of the alleged beating, police sources told The Post.

In addition to the child abuse allegations, the former Chicago Bulls player is facing charges for resisting arrest and injuring two Port Authority officers in the process.

When one of the Port Authority cops tried to cuff Gordon, he “flailed his arms and twisted his body” and reportedly told the officers “I am not going with you guys,” according to the complaint.

Later, when the two officers attempted to get the 6-foot-3 basketball player into their patrol car, he allegedly pushed his weight against them — injuring one cop’s knee and the other’s arm and wrist, the document states.

Ben Gordon was unable to immediately post bail, so the former NBA player had to spend the night at Rikers Island.
Getty Images

Both cops were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Gordon’s latest arrest adds to the NBA star’s already troubled criminal past .

He has racked up a record for pulling fire alarms, barricading himself in the bathroom of a store he owns in Mount Vernon, forging a license plate and allegedly assaulting and flashing a knife at his former apartment building manager.

Despite past run-ins with the law, Gordon’s ex-girlfriend said her former beau did not hit his son at LaGuardia Airport Monday.

Ashley Banks told The Post that Gordon never punched his son and that a “Karen” who recognized him as a celebrity sparked his arrest.

“I spoke with a child’s mother and like, she’s like, ‘He would absolutely never do that.’ The child’s fine. Safe. Was not hit at all,” Banks told The Post.

PUBLIC SAFETY
