Elon Musk claims whistleblower burned 10 notebooks as part of a Twitter order to destroy sensitive information about the company
A whistleblower said he destroyed notebooks and computer files at Twitter's request, per a court filing. Elon Musk requested sanctions against Twitter on October 3, alleging it destroyed evidence. The filing was made public on Monday, but filed the day before Musk made a U-turn on the purchase. Elon Musk...
Column: The Supreme Court holds the internet's fate in its hands, and you should be terrified
The Supreme Court will review cases calling into doubt Section 230, which allows internet media platforms to function
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Biden Says Prices “Too High” as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The report marks potential bad news for Biden and Democrats who are...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
US News and World Report
United Nations Condemns Russia's Move to Annex Parts of Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, strengthening a diplomatic international isolation of Moscow since it invaded its neighbor. Three-quarters of the 193-member General...
US News and World Report
Russian Women Pay the Price in Protests Against Putin's War
LONDON (Reuters) - Women in Russia make up a rising proportion of those being detained in protests against President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, data show, as many Russian men fear being sent to the frontlines if they demonstrate. Court documents also show more women in Moscow...
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Sacrifices Finance Minister, Scraps Tax Plan in Fight to Survive
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
US News and World Report
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol concluded its Thursday session with an unexpected show of force: a vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Thursday’s public hearing, expected to be the committee’s final one, concluded with the panel voting unanimously on a motion introduced by...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s development of ‘fermentation farms’
Hot damn, it’s happening: A bunch of the TechCrunch team are on airplanes, aeroplanes and other spellings of flying vessels to come join us in San Francisco for Disrupt. To say that we are excited would be using altogether too few syllables. Lauren S made us a user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt along with a guide to all the receptions, parties and other cool extracurriculars. See you soon! — Christine and Haje.
US News and World Report
Trump Loses Bid to Delay Deposition in Writer's Defamation Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a petition by former U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone his deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that, contrary to his claims in...
BBC
Anti-fracking protest held in Lancashire over government plans
A protest has been held in Lancashire against the government's fracking plans as councillors discuss the proposals. The government announced in September it was removing the ban on the controversial process, which involves drilling for gas, in England. The practice was halted in 2019, following earth tremors after fracking operations...
US News and World Report
Global Finance Leaders Single Out China as Barrier to Faster Debt Relief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Western countries this week ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of countries unable to service their debts. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that high...
getnews.info
Presbyopia Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s Presbyopia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Presbyopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Presbyopia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s Presbyopia – Market...
NME
Public spending body to investigate £120million ‘festival of Brexit’
A public spending body are set to investigate the £120million of taxpayers’ money spent on the ‘festival of Brexit’. The event, which was first touted under Theresa May’s government, was described as a showcase for “the UK’s unique strengths in creativity and innovation” after leaving the European Union – with comparisons being made to the 1951 Festival of Britain.
Japan warns against yen sell-off, eyes intervention
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese policymakers kept up their warnings against investors selling off the Japanese currency as the dollar rose to a fresh 24-year high against the yen on Wednesday, raising speculation about a second round of intervention.
US News and World Report
Trump Questions, Brushes Off Subpoena from Jan. 6 Panel
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed off a unanimous vote to subpoena him by a House panel investigating the 2021 insurrection, questioning the timing of the move and once again excoriating the Jan. 6 committee’s work. The vote – an extraordinary step taken during the final moments of...
