New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prep to play Bucknell in last non-Ivy Game

In the midst of a three-game win streak, The Bulldogs (3–1, 2–0 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum as they host the Bucknell Bison (0–5, 0–2 Patriot) and as they prepare for the heart of their Ivy League schedule. In their final non-conference game of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

TENNIS: Seven Bulldogs advance to Super Regionals

Both the Yale men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off October with powerful performances at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association individual competition in singles and doubles. Singles victories at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Penn this weekend qualified Walker Oberg ’25 and Aidan Reilly ’25 for the ITA Super...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Yale Daily News

Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics

This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports

From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale College Council pushes for free campus laundry

$1.50 to use the washer, then another $1.50 for the dryer. It might not sound like much, but members of the Yale College Council argue that laundry costs can add up quickly over a year and pose a financial strain. Over the last year, the body has doubled down on a longstanding push to make laundry free for all students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?

Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Dear Mom

Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Three of four Blue State locations close their doors

Three of New Haven’s four Blue State Coffee locations closed their doors for good this Friday at 5 p.m. The three closed locations have been bought by Commons Grounds Cafe, another small Connecticut chain. The storefronts, located at Wall Street, York Street and near the Medical School, have operated in New Haven since 2009. Blue State’s fourth New Haven location, on Orange Street, will remain in business.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven Documentary Film Festival kicks off packed schedule

The New Haven Documentary Film Festival — also known as NHDocs — returns for its ninth installment this week with 116 screenings of films produced around the world. Topics this year ranged from the silent epidemic of misprescribed drugs to the experiences of a death-positive farmer who documented his life on film in rural England.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

One More Night at Broadway

I look at them as I try to sleep. And I can’t sleep. I’m scared of closing these eyes. My head craves aspirins, pangs with jealousy of these streets. When I’m rushing to class, and a hungry man stops me,. Asks me to buy him a bacon,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Artspace’s New Exhibitions set out to challenge the status quo

Artspace — a New Haven-based contemporary art gallery — is showcasing two new exhibitions meant to challenge visitors to think critically about capitalism and exploitation. The exhibits are entitled “Revelations” and “Against the General Good / Contra el Bien General,” and are running from Sept. 17 to Dec....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

15 local nonprofits to expand employment services with new grants

Fifteen nonprofits received a total of $684,000 in grant funds this month that local advocates hope will boost pathways to employment. The funds were awarded by the philanthropic Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, which aims to help New Haven residents find long-term employment and provides wraparound services like help with childcare, transportation and credentialing.
NEW HAVEN, CT

