The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prep to play Bucknell in last non-Ivy Game
In the midst of a three-game win streak, The Bulldogs (3–1, 2–0 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum as they host the Bucknell Bison (0–5, 0–2 Patriot) and as they prepare for the heart of their Ivy League schedule. In their final non-conference game of the...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs gets back on track with wins vs Princeton, UMass
After dropping their first game of the season last weekend against the University of Pennsylvania, the Bulldogs (6–1–3, 1–1–0 Ivy) hit the road this weekend and brought home two wins. On Saturday, the Blue and White traveled to New Jersey to earn a 3–1 victory in...
Yale Daily News
GOLF: Women finishes 10th at Baltusrol, Men finish 4th at Liberty National
On Monday and Tuesday, both the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams faced off against other schools on the greens, with the women’s’ team placing 10th out of 12 in the Ivy Intercollegiate and the men’s’ team placing fourth out of 12 in the Georgetown Intercollegiate.
Yale Daily News
TENNIS: Seven Bulldogs advance to Super Regionals
Both the Yale men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off October with powerful performances at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association individual competition in singles and doubles. Singles victories at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Penn this weekend qualified Walker Oberg ’25 and Aidan Reilly ’25 for the ITA Super...
Yale Daily News
Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics
This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
Yale Daily News
Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports
From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
Yale Daily News
Yale College Council pushes for free campus laundry
$1.50 to use the washer, then another $1.50 for the dryer. It might not sound like much, but members of the Yale College Council argue that laundry costs can add up quickly over a year and pose a financial strain. Over the last year, the body has doubled down on a longstanding push to make laundry free for all students.
Yale Daily News
Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?
Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
Yale Daily News
Dear Mom
Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
Yale Daily News
Three of four Blue State locations close their doors
Three of New Haven’s four Blue State Coffee locations closed their doors for good this Friday at 5 p.m. The three closed locations have been bought by Commons Grounds Cafe, another small Connecticut chain. The storefronts, located at Wall Street, York Street and near the Medical School, have operated in New Haven since 2009. Blue State’s fourth New Haven location, on Orange Street, will remain in business.
Yale Daily News
School of Art fellows draw attention to climate change with cooling paint murals
Two newly-announced fellows at the School of Art will be painting to protect the planet, placing murals around the Elm City to promote climate consciousness — and cool the environment. Victoria Martinez ART ’20 and Daniel Pizarro ART ’12 were announced on Sept. 29 as the first ever recipients...
Yale Daily News
New Haven Documentary Film Festival kicks off packed schedule
The New Haven Documentary Film Festival — also known as NHDocs — returns for its ninth installment this week with 116 screenings of films produced around the world. Topics this year ranged from the silent epidemic of misprescribed drugs to the experiences of a death-positive farmer who documented his life on film in rural England.
Yale Daily News
One More Night at Broadway
I look at them as I try to sleep. And I can’t sleep. I’m scared of closing these eyes. My head craves aspirins, pangs with jealousy of these streets. When I’m rushing to class, and a hungry man stops me,. Asks me to buy him a bacon,...
Yale Daily News
Artspace’s New Exhibitions set out to challenge the status quo
Artspace — a New Haven-based contemporary art gallery — is showcasing two new exhibitions meant to challenge visitors to think critically about capitalism and exploitation. The exhibits are entitled “Revelations” and “Against the General Good / Contra el Bien General,” and are running from Sept. 17 to Dec....
Yale Daily News
15 local nonprofits to expand employment services with new grants
Fifteen nonprofits received a total of $684,000 in grant funds this month that local advocates hope will boost pathways to employment. The funds were awarded by the philanthropic Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, which aims to help New Haven residents find long-term employment and provides wraparound services like help with childcare, transportation and credentialing.
