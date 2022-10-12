Read full article on original website
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SFGate
20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween
The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
ksro.com
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
ksro.com
West Nile Virus Detected in Dead Crow in Petaluma
For the first time this year, West Nile virus has been detected in Petaluma. The Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District confirms the finding was made last week. The virus was found in a dead American Crow. District staff plan to keep trapping and testing the mosquitoes in the area near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road where the infected bird was found.
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
Fogtober? Why the SF Bay Area is getting summer weather in fall
Forecasters say the foggy pattern is expected to persist through the week.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Scientists Finding Ways to Predict Earthquakes
It’s a question people have been trying to answer for decades, is it possible to predict the next big earthquake?. In Portola Valley, which is only about a 1,000 feet or so from the San Andreas Fault. Researchers at QuakeFinder are finding an opportunity to learn more about possible earthquake prediction.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
sonomastatestar.com
Continued mountain lion sightings fuel student fears
As if Rohnert Park residents haven’t had enough reasons to be fearful as of late, with clowns and prowlers seen roaming the area, mountain lion sightings are once again popping up in multiple neighborhoods. At least four individual sightings occurred on Sept. 27 from 3-4 a.m. Police were not...
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
