The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prep to play Bucknell in last non-Ivy Game
In the midst of a three-game win streak, The Bulldogs (3–1, 2–0 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum as they host the Bucknell Bison (0–5, 0–2 Patriot) and as they prepare for the heart of their Ivy League schedule. In their final non-conference game of the...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs gets back on track with wins vs Princeton, UMass
After dropping their first game of the season last weekend against the University of Pennsylvania, the Bulldogs (6–1–3, 1–1–0 Ivy) hit the road this weekend and brought home two wins. On Saturday, the Blue and White traveled to New Jersey to earn a 3–1 victory in...
Yale Daily News
TENNIS: Seven Bulldogs advance to Super Regionals
Both the Yale men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off October with powerful performances at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association individual competition in singles and doubles. Singles victories at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Penn this weekend qualified Walker Oberg ’25 and Aidan Reilly ’25 for the ITA Super...
Yale Daily News
GOLF: Women finishes 10th at Baltusrol, Men finish 4th at Liberty National
On Monday and Tuesday, both the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams faced off against other schools on the greens, with the women’s’ team placing 10th out of 12 in the Ivy Intercollegiate and the men’s’ team placing fourth out of 12 in the Georgetown Intercollegiate.
Yale Daily News
Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics
This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
Yale Daily News
Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports
From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
From the Fairways: Carl Teschke faithfully on watch at Amherst Golf Club for 27 years
Carl Teschke, of Belchertown, has been mending and caring for the fairways and greens at Amherst Golf Club for almost 30 years and is still going strong. Teschke is celebrating 27 years as head superintendent at Amherst Golf Club this season.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
From QU to the big screen
Students will get a chance to see themselves on the television in the streaming series, “The College Tour,” which will highlight the Quinnipiac University campus, athletics, community and academic programs in its eighth season, set to premiere this winter. The series, which is available through the College Tour...
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Belchertown, Ludlow stay on top, Chicopee Comp rises
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
sheltonherald.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Yale Daily News
Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?
Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
Yale Daily News
Miranda’s Declassified Winter-at-Yale Survival Guide
Mayday, mayday, Yalies. It’s finally getting cold out. As we approach the 80 percent of the year where everyone kind of hates being here and it’s justifiable to wear really horrible multi-layered outfits publicly, here are some expert tips on making it through the New England chill without transferring.
Daily Collegian
UMass renters deserve better from their landlords
It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Yale Daily News
Dear Mom
Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
Warm Up With a Quick Soup Trip Along Rt. 63
SHRIMP TOM YUM SOUP - THAI BOWL - 515 MAIN ST. WATERTOWN. Let me start off by saying that I believe that Thai BowL is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut. Everything that I've ever ordered there is only of the finest ingredients, expertly cooked, and tastes cooked to order. That being said, Thai BowL's Tom Yum is astounding. I was conditioned to be scared of Hot and Sour soups, thinking I would run off to the bathroom and poop fire, but Tom Yum is different. It's broth-based, with lemongrass and lime, delicious chili sauce, and savory mushroom, tomato, and onions. I crave this soup year-round, but it's even better when it's chilly.
Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
