SHRIMP TOM YUM SOUP - THAI BOWL - 515 MAIN ST. WATERTOWN. Let me start off by saying that I believe that Thai BowL is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut. Everything that I've ever ordered there is only of the finest ingredients, expertly cooked, and tastes cooked to order. That being said, Thai BowL's Tom Yum is astounding. I was conditioned to be scared of Hot and Sour soups, thinking I would run off to the bathroom and poop fire, but Tom Yum is different. It's broth-based, with lemongrass and lime, delicious chili sauce, and savory mushroom, tomato, and onions. I crave this soup year-round, but it's even better when it's chilly.

WATERTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO