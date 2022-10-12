ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs prep to play Bucknell in last non-Ivy Game

In the midst of a three-game win streak, The Bulldogs (3–1, 2–0 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum as they host the Bucknell Bison (0–5, 0–2 Patriot) and as they prepare for the heart of their Ivy League schedule. In their final non-conference game of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

TENNIS: Seven Bulldogs advance to Super Regionals

Both the Yale men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off October with powerful performances at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association individual competition in singles and doubles. Singles victories at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Penn this weekend qualified Walker Oberg ’25 and Aidan Reilly ’25 for the ITA Super...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics

This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports

From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

From QU to the big screen

Students will get a chance to see themselves on the television in the streaming series, “The College Tour,” which will highlight the Quinnipiac University campus, athletics, community and academic programs in its eighth season, set to premiere this winter. The series, which is available through the College Tour...
HAMDEN, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Yale Daily News

Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?

Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington schools buck the trend

ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
ELLINGTON, CT
Yale Daily News

Miranda’s Declassified Winter-at-Yale Survival Guide

Mayday, mayday, Yalies. It’s finally getting cold out. As we approach the 80 percent of the year where everyone kind of hates being here and it’s justifiable to wear really horrible multi-layered outfits publicly, here are some expert tips on making it through the New England chill without transferring.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Collegian

UMass renters deserve better from their landlords

It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
AMHERST, MA
Yale Daily News

Dear Mom

Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Warm Up With a Quick Soup Trip Along Rt. 63

SHRIMP TOM YUM SOUP - THAI BOWL - 515 MAIN ST. WATERTOWN. Let me start off by saying that I believe that Thai BowL is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut. Everything that I've ever ordered there is only of the finest ingredients, expertly cooked, and tastes cooked to order. That being said, Thai BowL's Tom Yum is astounding. I was conditioned to be scared of Hot and Sour soups, thinking I would run off to the bathroom and poop fire, but Tom Yum is different. It's broth-based, with lemongrass and lime, delicious chili sauce, and savory mushroom, tomato, and onions. I crave this soup year-round, but it's even better when it's chilly.
WATERTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE

