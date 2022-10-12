Read full article on original website
Suspect in State Street shooting arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at 1416 S. State Street. The man was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Marquez is accused of shooting and attempting to kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette.
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park
UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Law enforcement and medics seeing spike in fentanyl use and overdoses
HOLLADAY, Utah — Law enforcement officers and doctors in Salt Lake County are warning the community about an alarming spike in fentanyl overdoses. The incredibly addictive drug is more lethal than ever before, coming from drug cartels in Mexico. Police have already seized more than a half million fake...
Car leaves scene after striking TRAX train, pedestrian
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are looking for a driver after a vehicle struck a TRAX train and then hit a pedestrian in Salt Lake City. The incident happened Friday on 500 South and Main Street. Carly Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the vehicle — described as...
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City that left a man in the hospital. The incident happened on Redwood Road at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department told KSL a...
Family displaced after fire, explosion in Pleasant View home
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A fire swept through a family’s home in Pleasant View Friday, causing nearly $500,000 in damage. The blaze was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home near 4200 North and 250 West. A neighbor had called 911 after reportedly seeing smoke and flames coming from a basement window.
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
Centerville family raising money to buy a service dog for son with Down syndrome
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville family wants to grow their family by four legs to help their oldest son who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Peek into the Pilcher family’s backyard, and the smiles and laughter you’ll find are near picture-perfect. Morgan Pilcher, a wife and the...
Voters encouraged to share opinions on new SLC open lands bond
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is calling on registered voters to weigh in on the park, trails and open spaces bond, a ballot issue come Nov. 8. Voters will be deciding on the allowance of an $85 million fund towards the city’s land. If the bond funds are approved they will be used to create, improve, and renovate parks, trails and open space in Salt Lake City.
Group: Department of Education looking at Title 1 complaint against Alpine School District
OREM, Utah — A group said low-income and minority kids in Orem have been losing out on money and opportunities in the Alpine School District and it said Wednesday it has the U.S. Department of Education on the case. Arturo Morales of Standing for Orem pointed to a complaint...
Orem farm turns to growing exclusively for food pantries as inflation rises
OREM, Utah — Earlier this year Wilkerson Farm made a significant change to its business model, a decision the farm’s operator can only describe as “rewarding.”. “The hard work is worth it because of where it’s going,” Rachel Wilkerson said. The 30-acre farm off of...
A flutist for ‘The Lion King’ brings people together with music
The Lion King still reigns supreme when it comes to popular Broadway shows, and the touring company is on a monthlong stay at the Eccles Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City. Arts Specialist Carole Mikita takes us behind the scenes with one of the show’s great musicians. From the first scene of the production — it’s dynamic — with the characters, costumes, sets and music, “The Lion King’s” feast for the senses includes remarkably talented artists on and off the stage.
CVS Pharmacy announces it’s paying period product sales tax for Utah customers
SALT LAKE CITY — CVS Pharmacy is paying the state sales tax on period products for customers at its 30 stores across Utah, the company announced this week. Utah is one of 22 states that tax period products at the standard sales tax rate, considering them nonessential products. Utah’s sales tax rate is 6.1%, and with local tax rates varying statewide, the average combined state and municipal tax rate is 7.19%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Pokémon Regional Championships are coming to SLC this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Charizard and Pikachu lovers can get their fill this weekend at the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships here in Salt Lake City. Pokémon video game players and trading card players will gather at the Salt Palace to win up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes including the title of Pokémon Regional Champion, and the potential to compete in the Pokémon World Championships.
