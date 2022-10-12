ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Suspect in State Street shooting arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at 1416 S. State Street. The man was identified as 60-year-old Joseph Marquez. According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Marquez is accused of shooting and attempting to kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Joseph, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after striking TRAX train, pedestrian

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are looking for a driver after a vehicle struck a TRAX train and then hit a pedestrian in Salt Lake City. The incident happened Friday on 500 South and Main Street. Carly Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the vehicle — described as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Family displaced after fire, explosion in Pleasant View home

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A fire swept through a family’s home in Pleasant View Friday, causing nearly $500,000 in damage. The blaze was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home near 4200 North and 250 West. A neighbor had called 911 after reportedly seeing smoke and flames coming from a basement window.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
KSLTV

Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Voters encouraged to share opinions on new SLC open lands bond

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is calling on registered voters to weigh in on the park, trails and open spaces bond, a ballot issue come Nov. 8. Voters will be deciding on the allowance of an $85 million fund towards the city’s land. If the bond funds are approved they will be used to create, improve, and renovate parks, trails and open space in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

A flutist for ‘The Lion King’ brings people together with music

The Lion King still reigns supreme when it comes to popular Broadway shows, and the touring company is on a monthlong stay at the Eccles Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City. Arts Specialist Carole Mikita takes us behind the scenes with one of the show’s great musicians. From the first scene of the production — it’s dynamic — with the characters, costumes, sets and music, “The Lion King’s” feast for the senses includes remarkably talented artists on and off the stage.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

CVS Pharmacy announces it’s paying period product sales tax for Utah customers

SALT LAKE CITY — CVS Pharmacy is paying the state sales tax on period products for customers at its 30 stores across Utah, the company announced this week. Utah is one of 22 states that tax period products at the standard sales tax rate, considering them nonessential products. Utah’s sales tax rate is 6.1%, and with local tax rates varying statewide, the average combined state and municipal tax rate is 7.19%, according to the Tax Foundation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Pokémon Regional Championships are coming to SLC this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Charizard and Pikachu lovers can get their fill this weekend at the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships here in Salt Lake City. Pokémon video game players and trading card players will gather at the Salt Palace to win up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes including the title of Pokémon Regional Champion, and the potential to compete in the Pokémon World Championships.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

