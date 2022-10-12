Read full article on original website
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said he felt “heartbroken” after defeat to Australia left them on the brink of a Rugby World Cup exit.Easson’s side led 12-0 at the break in Whangarei thanks to a score from hooker Lana Skeldon and a penalty try.But Australia – who finished with 13 players after Ashley Marsters and Adiana Talakai were sent off in the closing stages – scored 14 second-half unanswered points to seal a dramatic victory.“It was always going to be tough,” Easson told ITV. “We knew the wind was really strong first half and we probably could have done with...
Australia’s national netball team, The Diamonds, have reportedly taken a stand against Netball Australia’s new sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, after being addressed by their former skipper Sharni Norder. The Diamonds, in New Zealand for the Constellation Cup series with game two in Tauranga on Sunday, are said...
The Rugby World Cup gets underway this Saturday after being delayed a year for the pandemic and the teams are raring to go.England are the strong favourites as they head into the tournament with 25 consecutive wins, the most of any Test rugby team ever. They will face tough competition, namely with the hosts and defending champions New Zealand.And while many may shy away from the favourites tag, England coach Simon Middleton is aware of the expectations on his team.“We’ve got to win it,” said Middleton. “This is the best prepared squad with the best strength in depth we’ve...
