Effective: 2022-10-14 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The Red Flag Warning for Friday has been allowed to expire due to diminishing winds and improving relative humidity.

ATCHISON COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO