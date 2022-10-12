ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Health and Human Performance will have an open house on Friday. It will celebrate raising a record-breaking $11.7 million to support their interdisciplinary work. The event will be held in the Florida Gym Courtyard at 10 a.m. They will have free HHP...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students

Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Media Alert: Food Week at UF

WHERE: Various locations on the UF campus. Visit the Food Week 2022 website for a full schedule of activities and locations. ABOUT: Food Week is an annual event hosted by the UF/IFAS food science and human nutrition department that engages the UF and Gainesville community in food-themed demonstrations, taste testing and even a cooking competition.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ed Braddy and Marihelen Wheeler are running for the district 2 seat. They both have years of experience in city or county governments. Marihelen Wheeler was elected to the county commission in 2018 and is serving as the chairwoman right now. She said she brings a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker not in attendance, to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
MARION COUNTY, FL

