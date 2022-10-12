Read full article on original website
Alachua County Public School’s hosts webinar for guidance in applying for student financial aid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are holding a webinar to walk families through applying for financial aid for college. They’ll talk about the application process, how to identify financial resources, and securing financial aid for continued education. The webinar is Thursday, October 20th, at 6...
Marion County Children’s Alliance hosts Domestic Violence Walk and fundraiser for local victims
OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - A domestic violence walk is being held in Ocala on Saturday. Participants will walk from the Ocala Police Department to the College of Central Florida campus. Prizes will be awarded for the most pledges collected and the team with the most walkers present at the...
UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Health and Human Performance will have an open house on Friday. It will celebrate raising a record-breaking $11.7 million to support their interdisciplinary work. The event will be held in the Florida Gym Courtyard at 10 a.m. They will have free HHP...
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
Cotton Club Museum hosts panel discussing history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center in Gainesville is hosting a panel about the history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County. In the Shadows of Plantations: Enslaved Africans in Alachua County features a panel of local historians and is moderated by Kenneth Nunn, a University of Florida Law professor.
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students
Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
University of Florida
Media Alert: Food Week at UF
WHERE: Various locations on the UF campus. Visit the Food Week 2022 website for a full schedule of activities and locations. ABOUT: Food Week is an annual event hosted by the UF/IFAS food science and human nutrition department that engages the UF and Gainesville community in food-themed demonstrations, taste testing and even a cooking competition.
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
Marion County school leaders hear details of plans to raise school achievement
As the first quarter of the school year draws to a close, Marion County school officials are reviewing steps each school intends to take to improve the services delivered to its students. Earlier this year, Marion County Public Schools received an overall score of C from the Florida Department of...
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ed Braddy and Marihelen Wheeler are running for the district 2 seat. They both have years of experience in city or county governments. Marihelen Wheeler was elected to the county commission in 2018 and is serving as the chairwoman right now. She said she brings a...
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker not in attendance, to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
City commission meeting to discuss GPD’s canine policing policy cancelled
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time a Gainesville city commission meeting topic on GPD’s canine policing policies is postponed. The meeting was cancelled Wednesday. City officials have yet to confirm why the meeting isn’t happening as scheduled. The commission was set to discuss how the police...
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
