Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann hits four home runs, University slowpitch clinches league title

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Colby Danielson leads Mead over LC; Colville's Cale Roy completes four TD passes to beat Shadle Park
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 14: Colby Danielson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Panthers (6-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 3-3). Keenan Kuntz caught second-half touchdown passes of...
KHQ Right Now
Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky
Just three teams remain undefeated in league play in the Greater Spokane League, one from each classification – though with three weeks left in the regular season, pretty much everything is still up for grabs. All three 4A teams will qualify for Week 10, though there’s new intrigue as...
inlander.com
Tickets for Gonzaga-Kentucky at Spokane Arena go on sale Oct. 28
Here's the dirty little secret about being a Gonzaga men's basketball fan: It's really hard to actually see them play in-person. While McCarthey Athletic Center might be one of the best places on the planet to watch a high-level hoops game, it's nearly impossible to actually get into the building to root on the Zags. The venue's small size, commitment to providing plenty of tickets for students, and substantial base of season ticket-holding donors basically keeps the vast majority of local GU fans from getting rabid in the Kennel. Heck, Bulldogs tickets don't even show up on ticket resale sites most of the time, because everyone who has them actually attends. (Speaking personally, since graduating from Gonzaga, I've made it into the Kennel for one Zags game, thanks to a friend who works at the university having an extra staff seat. It's been far, far, far easier for me to get tickets and go to Gonzaga games at other WCC schools or neutral sites like Seattle or Las Vegas.)
KHQ Right Now
Scorpions rocked Spokane like a hurricane in the 2022 Rock Believer tour
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crowds descended on the Spokane Arena Thursday night to see German rock band, Scorpions, in their 2022 'Rock Believer' tour. Thundermother kicked off the show in the opening act before Scorpions took the stage, playing some of their biggest hits, including Wind of Change, Send Me an Angel, and The Zoo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Surprise fills Spokane as Jon Neill is ousted from role as Bloomsday race director
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s beloved Bloomsday is losing the face of the race, Jon Neill, after the board of directors voted him out of his role as race director. "There was a vote taken, and the outcome of that vote was to remove Jon as race director of Bloomsday,” Former Board Member Steven Jones said.
Meet the weather pattern keeping the Northwest warm
SPOKANE, Wash. — When Death Valley is wetter than you, you know it’s been a weird few months in the Pacific Northwest. Warm weather and fire season are going to drag into the second half of October this year around the region. So far in October, it’s been a stubborn weather pattern that’s kept the normal fall storms far away...
KXLY
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHQ Right Now
Bicyclist raises money for vets outside Mariners game
Alvin Graham Junior is a five-time participant in the Iron Man in Coeur d'Alene. He's biked 77,000 miles, and he raises money for veterans and their families. He's raising money and awareness biking outside the Mariners' ALDS Game 3.
inlander.com
How the Podium transformed into Spokane's newest concert venue
It's a tale as old as time... a new concert venue emerges because a sporting complex wanted to host graduations. The Podium, the indoor track-and-field/multiuse sports facility that opened next door to Spokane Arena in fall 2021, is now hosting live music. The path to get there has more turns than the building's track.
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
KHQ Right Now
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire restrictions were lifted in Spokane County on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions made it...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake closes one lane in both direction
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction. Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. A...
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
inlander.com
While you've been dreaming of a white ski season, the teams at the five local resorts have been busy making improvements big and small
After adding a high-speed lift and opening five new runs last year, 49 Degrees North is focused on internal expansion. They're extending three of those new runs — Alpine Steel, Gunslinger, Tin Star — farther up so now patrons will be able to drop in from Silver Ridge, not just from Beaver Slide.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Comments / 0