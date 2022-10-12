Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Photography book reimagines Black actors in some of cinema's most memorable moments
Audio will be available later today. A new photography book by Carrell Augustus — Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments — puts black actors and actresses at the center of some of Hollywood's most iconic movie images.
Netflix Suffers Royal Headache Over ‘The Crown’ S5, Plus Harry And Meghan’s Documentary Launch Date
Netflix faces a number of courtly challenges in the next couple of months, as it prepares to debut both the fifth season of The Crown, and a documentary starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Season 5 of The Crown is set to launch on November 5, and already there are rumblings by commentators in the UK that it doesn’t feel appropriate to bring the royals’ real-life 1990s troubles to the screen, so soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022. The new season devotes much of its time to the warring camps of the divorcing Prince and Princess of Wales, with...
NPR
Anna Badkhen's new essay collection touches on migration and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Soviet-born writer Anna Badkhen about the birthplace of humankind and global migration. Her new essay collection is called: Bright Unbearable Reality. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The writer Anna Badkhen defines this moment right now that we are all collectively living as a bright, unbearable reality. ANNA...
NPR
It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge
KELLY: (Laughter) Who knew?. PFEIFFER: Short Wave is NPR's daily science podcast. And to celebrate, its hosts, Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott are here to - actually, we're going to let them explain what they're here to do. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Welcome to Gee Golly Whiz Bowl,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
NPR
New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares
RUTH CODD: (As Anya, screaming). WILLIAM CHRIS SUMPTER: (As Spencer) Welcome to your first official night in the Midnight Club. MARTINEZ: It's known as a jump scare, and a new Netflix series called "The Midnight Club" has broken the record - 21 in a single episode. Series creator Mike Flanagan actually hates jump scares and says he only broke the record so, quote, "maybe I never have to do one of these again." Wait, did you hear that? What is it? It's MORNING EDITION.
Biblioracle: Data on book sales is murky. But more numbers may not be the best solution.
If you think about it, isn’t it a little strange that we, the public, generally have very little idea how many copies of individual books are sold? Movies report the weekend box office grosses down to the dollar. Streaming services like Netflix can be opaque, but regular broadcast television has the Nielsen ratings. Spotify reports the number of streams, and if you go to YouTube or TikTok, the ...
NPR
How Elon Musk used sci-fi and social media to shape his narrative
The saga around Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has been just that: a months-long soap opera involving lawsuits and subpoenas, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, even a town hall. But why does Musk — one of the world's richest and arguably most influential men — want a social media platform?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance
We now have a story about persistence, an iconic game show and the power of second chances. ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Michael Levitt reports. MICHAEL LEVITT, BYLINE: Sometimes life doesn't give you a second chance. That's something that Nikkee Porcaro knows all too well. And it was a lesson she learned in front of millions when she competed on the game show "Jeopardy!", something that she had fantasized about for decades.
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
Comments / 0