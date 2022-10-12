ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Suffers Royal Headache Over ‘The Crown’ S5, Plus Harry And Meghan’s Documentary Launch Date

Netflix faces a number of courtly challenges in the next couple of months, as it prepares to debut both the fifth season of The Crown, and a documentary starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.  Season 5 of The Crown is set to launch on November 5, and already there are rumblings by commentators in the UK that it doesn’t feel appropriate to bring the royals’ real-life 1990s troubles to the screen, so soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022. The new season devotes much of its time to the warring camps of the divorcing Prince and Princess of Wales, with...
NPR

New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares

RUTH CODD: (As Anya, screaming). WILLIAM CHRIS SUMPTER: (As Spencer) Welcome to your first official night in the Midnight Club. MARTINEZ: It's known as a jump scare, and a new Netflix series called "The Midnight Club" has broken the record - 21 in a single episode. Series creator Mike Flanagan actually hates jump scares and says he only broke the record so, quote, "maybe I never have to do one of these again." Wait, did you hear that? What is it? It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

It's hygge season: How to embrace the Danish lifestyle of rest and coziness

This story is adapted from Life Kit's weekly newsletter, which is sent out to your email inbox every Friday. Subscribe here. For me, autumn is synonymous with hygge — the Danish concept often translated as a sort of coziness. The cooler weather makes me want to snuggle up with a good book or watch a movie marathon under a blanket on the couch. And the fall leaves beckon me to take a break, go outside — and relish in the crunchtastic joy of stepping on them.
NPR

AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
