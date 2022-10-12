Read full article on original website
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Man strives to create a positive event for his home town
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent months Blytheville has been in several headlines about violence, excessive noise, and murders. That’s why Demontay Jefferson said he plans to start changing how his community is seen. He wants to give those in Blytheville activities to help with there being little available...
DELAYED JUSTICE: Families of violent crimes upset with slow court process
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice. For months, Shaquitta Wesson and Regina Wagster have waited for the day the suspect accused in their son’s murders to go to trial. The process has been...
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14/22
Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Jeffrey Blount's "The Emancipation of...
Fire crews respond to brush fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Craighead County as multiple fires hit the area on the same day. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2000-block of County Road 766 near KAIT. Anchor and Chief...
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
Important fire safety precautions with dry conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Low humidity and lack of rain is creating dry conditions across the state, and Craighead County officials want you to be safe. On Friday, Oct. 14, the county was hit by three different fires, at least two near Jonesboro and another in Monette. Anthony Coy, the...
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
Future business leaders connect for fall conference
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First National Bank Arena was filled Wednesday with the country’s future business leaders. Hundreds of students from across Northeast Arkansas flooded the arena for the District II Fall Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. The event featured several speakers, installation of new members and officers, and the awarding of special honors.
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in...
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
Jonesboro man with multiple warrants arrested for having gun
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Police said a 28-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested for having a firearm while there was a large law enforcement presence at a Brookland home on Sunday. Matthew Corbett Lawrence was arrested for an incident that occurred on Jody Cove on Oct. 9. According to a...
Teen spends years working to make hygiene products more accessible
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott girl worked for years to bring a resource she said is needed in her community. Jacquline Clark is a Girl Scout who took on the task to create a project that helps every girl feel confident as they grow up. Sitting on the corner...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
