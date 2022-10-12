The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this...

