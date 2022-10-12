ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka leaders approve TIF district at site of former White Lakes Mall: 'It's a good first step'

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

The Topeka City Council on Tuesday approved on an 8-0 vote a TIF district in southwest Topeka in the area of the former White Lakes Mall.

The idea for the South Topeka Redevelopment District ordinance came after developer expressed interest in developing the former mall property, then-interim city manager Bill Cochran told the mayor and council, in a city council meeting last month.

"All of those companies who want to take advantage still have to come to us, still have to ask to take advantage of the TIF," said Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan. "There's still due diligence to make sure they qualify, but it's a good first step to encourage them to look at development in that area."

Duncan emphasized that the purpose of the TIF is very specific.

The TIF district includes all property between S. Kansas Avenue, S.W. Topeka Boulevard, S.W. Croix and S.W. 37th streets, and some property to the east, south, west and northwest of that area.

Clients waited on the TIF district ordinance to pass

"People are just waiting for this to pass to be able to start their projects," said Councilman Brett Kell.

Before the council voted, local developer, Henry McClure spoke during the public comment portion. McClure said he has several clients who are interested in developing in the area and are expecting to be contacted after the meeting.

"The TIF and the TIF concept will attract development," McClure said. "What I pray, as we go forward, that we can create a template."

Anything given to "29th and Fairlawn, we would definitely give them on the Boulevard," said McClure, referencing the city's The Wheatfield Village TIF District, which is at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

He said that would expedite deals and "bring more people to the table" for additional development.

What's the purpose of a TIF District?

The general purpose of a TIF district is to help a development project happen where it otherwise wouldn't have.

TIF districts may be established in blighted areas, as well as aging or underperforming areas that aren’t blighted. Kansas law also allows for additional approaches.

Once a TIF district is created, developers may submit plans for projects in the area involved to be considered for TIF financing.

"We'll see a lot more coming in the next few months," said city manager Stephen Wade, "and what we hope is, we'll have some developers come to us and say we want to build or do enhancements inside that district."

Keishera Lately is a business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka leaders approve TIF district at site of former White Lakes Mall: 'It's a good first step'

