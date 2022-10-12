ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7

BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Union, Ridgeview, Burton pick up volleyball wins

BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears (22-1, 9-0) kept their perfect Mountain 7 league record intact on Wednesday with a four-set win over John Battle 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. Union was led by Jordan Shuler’s double-double of 17 kills and 33 digs along with a double-double from Isabella Blagg of 12 kills and 17 digs.
CLINTWOOD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Sports
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Kingsport Times-News

'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Trailblazers face key region game against Vikings

Everything has been coming up sweet for Daniel Boone’s football team, but the regular season goes under the microscope over the next two weeks. First up is an important Region 1-5A contest at Tennessee High. A win clinches a tie for the region title and the top seed for the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stone Castle.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish

Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure with only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remaining on the Mega Series schedule.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martin Bucs' jack of all trades

JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News

Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field

On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
KINGSPORT, TN
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21

With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. Additionally, more than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WVNS

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visits Tazewell County

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)–Special guests visited Southwest Virginia to take in the tourism the Commonwealth offers.  Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined former AG Jerry Kilgore and former Virginia Governor George Allen on a trip to Tazewell County to experience the tourism scene in the area. They traveled throughout the Town of Bluefield and the Town […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy