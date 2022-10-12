ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

melnikov
2d ago

grasping at straws. Cutting back on taxes would help cut crazy govt spending, but this article is proposing that the govt would cut essential services over non essential. All this faux controversy of Lake is getting annoying. Like, we get it, youre trying to get Hobbs elected. Stop hiding behind your "non biases".

Kate middleton
2d ago

Whatever "taxes" she cuts will have to be made up somewhere else.. Qari will and does say anything to Garner votes, much like her mentor, the Ex Cheeto in Chief

AP_001772.aca8ca0aae6d4b868b2f5c664258f07b.1240
2d ago

Cutting taxes is the only way to start to fix the mess we are in! Every city should be cutting spending and make people become responsible for their lives and actions! Government has never helped people only made them dependent!

southcarolinapublicradio.org

In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'

The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
KTAR.com

Prop 130 would restore Arizona property tax exemptions for disabled veterans

PHOENIX – Proposition 130 asks voters to amend the Arizona Constitution in order to restore property tax exemptions for disabled veterans. “This proposition is fixing the wording in the Constitution and then also giving it back to the state Legislature to be able to make future amendments in terms of increases in qualifications, dollar amounts, etc.,” Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar said.
kjzz.org

The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes

One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
NBC News

iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race

IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
statepress.com

Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
12 News

Feds: Ducey's placement of stacks of shipping containers at border illegal

ARIZONA, USA — Federal officials say Governor Doug Ducey'splacement of stacks of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border near Yuma violates federal law. In a letter Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the area where the containers were placed, said the unauthorized placement of the containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is considered trespassing.
KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
AZFamily

Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
