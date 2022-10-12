Read full article on original website
melnikov
2d ago
grasping at straws. Cutting back on taxes would help cut crazy govt spending, but this article is proposing that the govt would cut essential services over non essential. All this faux controversy of Lake is getting annoying. Like, we get it, youre trying to get Hobbs elected. Stop hiding behind your "non biases".
Reply(1)
9
Kate middleton
2d ago
Whatever "taxes" she cuts will have to be made up somewhere else.. Qari will and does say anything to Garner votes, much like her mentor, the Ex Cheeto in Chief
Reply
6
AP_001772.aca8ca0aae6d4b868b2f5c664258f07b.1240
2d ago
Cutting taxes is the only way to start to fix the mess we are in! Every city should be cutting spending and make people become responsible for their lives and actions! Government has never helped people only made them dependent!
Reply(6)
7
Related
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
In race to become Arizona's top election official, 'it's a complete dichotomy of a choice'
The midterm elections are about three weeks away, and in some states around the country, many voters believe democracy itself is on the ballot. Arizona is one of several battlegrounds where candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have echoed his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump headlined a rally recently in Mesa, Arizona, propping up candidates like Kari Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state.
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
KTAR.com
Prop 130 would restore Arizona property tax exemptions for disabled veterans
PHOENIX – Proposition 130 asks voters to amend the Arizona Constitution in order to restore property tax exemptions for disabled veterans. “This proposition is fixing the wording in the Constitution and then also giving it back to the state Legislature to be able to make future amendments in terms of increases in qualifications, dollar amounts, etc.,” Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes
One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
New poll shows gubernatorial race will be a tight one
A new poll is showing Kari Lake holds a narrow lead over Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race.
NBC News
iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race
IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
'That is the director of DES’ fault': Arizona residents continue to receive letters demanding payback of pandemic unemployment
ARIZONA, USA — Among the stack of paperwork he's received from Arizona's Department of Economic Security, is another letter asking Eric Elliott for money, saying he never should have qualified for unemployment benefits in the first place. "$9,200 they're trying to get out of me," Elliott said. That is...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
Feds: Ducey's placement of stacks of shipping containers at border illegal
ARIZONA, USA — Federal officials say Governor Doug Ducey'splacement of stacks of shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border near Yuma violates federal law. In a letter Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the area where the containers were placed, said the unauthorized placement of the containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is considered trespassing.
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Arizona early voting begins, mail ballots sent out for 2022 general election
PHOENIX – Arizona’s 2022 general election officially started on Wednesday. It was the first day polling places could open for in-person early voting in the Nov. 8 midterms, while county recorders started sending out mail ballots to members of the Active Early Voting List and other voters who made one-time requests.
Sheriff Penzone welcomes citizen input, but not interference during election season
PHOENIX – If local ballot drop boxes are going to be under surveillance from organized private citizens, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has a piece of advice for would-be watchers: watch your step. “I’m all for citizen involvement and investment and trying to keep the community safe,” Penzone told...
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
Phoenix City Council OKs resolution that opposes Arizona abortion law, deprioritize police enforcement
ARIZONA, USA — The City of Phoenix has been grappling with how to handle Arizona's new abortion ban and how police should respond to abortion crimes. The new ban prompts many questions, including how much a city can enforce it. The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 on Tuesday in...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 56