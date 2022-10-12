Finally, after some wet gray days, a glorious weekend despite temps dropping to the low 60s. So many fall happenings it’s hard to keep everything straight. I put in a shift selling Cleaveland House Poets books at the Artisans Fair, and barely got to any of the wonderful offerings besides the last weekend open for many businesses. I happened into the Granary Gallery, and was surprised to see the work of John Philip Hagen of Vineyard Haven, who has been painting plein air in Menemsha for years. I met him a number of years ago. He’d drop his daughter off for her shift at the Galley and work on studies, which now everyone can enjoy. He really loves Menemsha, and that comes through in all the new works on two walls at the Granary Gallery.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO