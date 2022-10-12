Read full article on original website
Ex-Atlanta watershed official awaits verdict in federal bribery trial
Juror deliberations are underway in the federal bribery trial of former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina....
Yak Gotti Reportedly Targeted In Jail Stabbing Following YSL RICO Snitching Allegations
YSL rapper Yak Gotti has reportedly been targeted in a jail stabbing. The rapper, born Deamonte Kendrick, is one of 28 YSL members who have been indicted on racketeering charges in the RICO case against Young Thug and Gunna’s collective, who prosecutors have accused of being a “criminal street gang.”
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty Friday of participating in a bribery scheme at Atl...
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party
A man was sentenced to prison Friday for molesting a teenager at a slumber party in Henry County, the district attorney’...
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’
An attorney for ex-DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton inadvertently made public the name of a “confidential...
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill still widely supported despite controversy amid ongoing trial
JONESBORO, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill remains widely popular in the county despite his controversies. A tweet from the Sheriff's Twitter page even says fans on Grand Theft Auto added his cruiser to the game. Javonte Lillie is one of the many Clayton County voters who...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Man wanted in Fulton arrested after ‘unprovoked’ killing in New York
A man wanted in Fulton County after he failed to show up for a court date was arrested on a murder charge this month in New York state after an “unprovoked” shooting that left a bystander dead, authorities said.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
WATCH: Drone outsmarts fugitive with felony warrants who tried to hide in a lake
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office used a high-tech gadget to track down a suspect wanted on multiple warrants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a video on Facebook captured by its drone team on...
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
VIDEO: Burglary suspect caught in items police say he stole from Julio Jones’ Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man accused of stealing from a home that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Police said they caught the suspect wearing clothing and jewelry that he took from the property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Rome man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
