ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Detainees#Clayton County Sheriff#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy