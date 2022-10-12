Acting chancellor of Nevada’s higher education system says he’ll retire ‘at the end of this job’

Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
NBC News
‘Unlikely’ Nevada results will be decided on election night in Senate and Governor’s races
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, discusses the close Senate and governors races and the impact of increased mail-in balloting.Oct. 14, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Nevada stands alone as only battleground without a Senate debate before midterms
The two candidates in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races have no plans to debate before Election Day, making the contest an anomaly among battleground states this year. With less than four weeks until the Nov. 8 election, neither Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto nor her Republican...
KOLO TV Reno
New poll shows races for senator, governor remain tight
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows the U.S. Senate and governor’s race in Nevada remaining tight. The survey was taken between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7. The poll released this week shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding at 2-percent edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto was supported by 46% of respondents, compared to 44% backing Laxalt.
Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Abortion bans have real-life consequences. But you wouldn’t know that listening to Republican politicians in Nevada. Since June, we have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold as patients are forced to travel hundreds of miles for care if they have the resources, self manage their abortions outside the medical system, or are even forced to go […] The post Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
DMV offers walk-in voter registration for new Nevada residents
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday that new Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver's license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Nevada DMV points to staffing shortages for appointment booking delays
Their goal was to shorten wait times at their offices, but officials say they haven’t been able to operate as efficiently as they’d like to.
FOX Reno
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
NEW: Clark County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic -- more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.
Elko Daily Free Press
Goicoechea returns as state veterinarian
ELKO – Former state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is back on the job, at least for now. The Nevada Department of Agriculture announced that Goicoechea is interim state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Amy Mitchell, who resigned. The state’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories will be overseen by...
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
2news.com
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
