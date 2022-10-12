Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com
Wendi Richter Recalls Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was the victim of the Original Screwjob back in 1985, and she recently recalled her reaction to the moment and more. Richter was the WWE Women’s Champion when she faced “The Spider Lady” in November of 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Richter at that time had refused to sign a new WWE contract because she wanted more money in her new deal, and The Spider pinned an unaware Richter in a small package, with the referee counting the pin even though Richter kicked out at one. The Spider then unmasked and revealed herself to be Fabulous Moolah, something Richter was legitimately unaware of.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online
NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!. The Hex, Marti...
411mania.com
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
411mania.com
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
411mania.com
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
411mania.com
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
411mania.com
AEW News: AEW Announces Upcoming Texas Dates Including Winter is Coming, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Elite Shirt Available For Sale
– AEW has announced that this year’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite will happen on December 14 in Cedar Par, TX. The pre-sale code is ESME21H. This year’s Holiday Bash edition happens the next week, December 21, in San Antonio. – AEW sold a Canadian-themed shirt for...
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
411mania.com
FTW Title Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
HOOK will defend the FTW Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW has announced the following bouts for next week’s episode, which airs Friday on TNT:
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks last week for the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed on Saturday, October 8. They had the following descriptions:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour for his entrance theme. According to Road Dogg, the song doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show
– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
411mania.com
GCW The Settlement Series Part 4 Results 10.11.22: Jordan Oliver In Action, More
GCW held the latest of their Settlement Series on Tuesday, with Jordan Oliver and more competing. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:. * Hunter Drake def. Kristian Robinson. * Mane Event def. Petty in Pink. * Austin Luke def. Gabriel Skye. * Deklan...
411mania.com
Diamond Sheik Was Unimpressed With Initial Dynamite Diamond Rings And Explains Crafting The Third
In a recent appearance on The Spotlight, Diamond Sheik explained how he landed the opportunity to make the third Diamond Dynamite Ring held by MJF (via Fightful). The wrestler and jeweler was less than impressed with the first two rings to bear the title and feels his version is far superior. You can read a few highlights from Sheik and watch the full episode below.
