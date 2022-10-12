More rain, followed by much cooler temperatures

Rain continues early Wednesday followed by significantly cooler temperatures beginning Thursday

Tuesday rainfall was the most recorded on a single day since 0.44” of rain fell at O’Hare Airport on September 18 th . Only 0.05” of rain had been recorded at O’Hare during the first ten days of October, well below the normal of 1.12”. Total rain accumulation for Tuesday and Wednesday may exceed 1” in some locations, especially those impacted by potential thunderstorm activity. Any thunderstorm activity Wednesday should be scattered and is not expected to be severe. Rain and thunderstorm chances diminish after noon Wednesday.

Gusty winds will be the norm over the next few days with gusts over 40 mph possible on Wednesday with near 40 mph gusts possible Thursday through Sunday.

Much cooler air arrives Thursday

While the Wednesday maximum temperature should be near the normal of 65, much cooler air arrives on Thursday, beginning a stretch of four consecutive days with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. An even cooler day on Monday will produce a high only reaching the mid to upper 40s, about 15 degrees below normal. Thursday night temperatures will be in the low 30s in Chicago and upper 20s further away from Lake Michigan.

