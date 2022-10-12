Read full article on original website
Certain Nurses In New York State Will See Their Pay Increase
There's good news for certain nurses in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that they will be getting pay raises. She made the announcement on Friday, October 14, 2022. The salary increases will apply to nurses within New York State agencies. She believes the move will help improve recruitment and retention. Nurses also deserve more money for the complexity of their work and the high credentials required to be a nurse in New York.
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Are Truck Owners In New York State Going Broke To Ride Big?
New York State truck owners of one particular make and model may be spending an extraordinary amount of money just to ride big. According to new data from Edmunds, some truck owners have four-figure car notes. Ford Authority says that more than a third of Ford F-150 owners – 36...
Mom Lets 10-Year-Old Son Get Tattoo in New York State
A woman in New York State is taking a lot of heat on social media after she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo. Are people being too dramatic? Was this okay?. The story is kind of crazy. At school, the 10-year-old kid walked into the nurses office to ask...
Does New York State Ban Certain Dangerous And Vicious Dogs?
Does New York State have a ban on certain dogs that are considered vicious and possibly deadly? Recently, there have been deadly and devastating dog attacks around the United States. In California, an 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by two Dogos Argentinos. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, an 82-year-old man, and his 78-year-old wife were attacked and a police officer was bitten by a pit bull. Another North Carolina woman was recently left hospitalized for her injuries after she was attacked by two pit bulls. In that incident, the dogs wouldn't stop attacking, so the police shot them both. The list of dog attacks, especially involving pit bulls goes on and on.
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
Want To Be A Boat Owner? New York State Holding Auction For Sailboats
New York State is auctioning off a sailboat fleet used by a SUNY college sailing team. The Office of General Services will be holding an auction for the surplus boats. A total of 20 Zim Club 420 sailboats will be available. The sailboats will be divided among six lots with between one and six vessels per lot.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Halloween Parties In New York State Just Got Limited
There simply is not better party than a Halloween party! The costumes, the scary stories and music and CANDY! But there may be a wrinkle in your plan this Halloween that you may not have planned for. Each year, millions of adults get together to share in the fun that...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
The 12 Adult Stores In Western New York
When it comes to finding adult stores in Western New York, you have 12 definitive options. When it comes to finding adult materials for sexy fun time, there are many options for you. Online companies,s ion particular,r offer an endless variety of items for all shapes, sizes, interests, and persuasions. Most even ship them to you in discrete packaging to not alert or offend the neighbors.
4 Things Every Car Needs In New York
This week New York State officials are looking at ways to prevent speeding in the state. One idea was to mandate that all vehicles come with a "Dead Pedal" where the car's accelerator would stop working if you were going over the speed limit. While that might sound like a...
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
Massive Lottery Jackpots In New York State
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
Celebrate Fall In Western New York With These Weekend Events
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are two weekends away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they are in peak fall foliage colors. Fall Fest is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but you may be looking for other fall activities to do around Western New York to admire the fall leaves.
New York’s 2022 Voter Registration Deadline Is Coming Up Quick
The mid-term 2022 Elections are coming up very soon and the deadline that New Yorkers to register to vote is fast approaching. New York Election Law requires people to register to vote prior to election day, and with the 2022 election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, time is running out.
Is Your Stimulus Check From New York Going To Bounce?
Many residents of New York state have been waiting for their next stimulus check, and although the amount is much lower for this next round of stimulus checks, there are lower income individuals that are relying on this extra cash. Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow legislative leaders made an announcement...
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
