Orange County, TX

kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire

BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets

PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
KFDM-TV

First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake

PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

20 YO Vidor Man Missing

Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
VIDOR, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
101.5 KNUE

[WATCH]: Kind Texas Woman Attempts Rescue of Kitten in Danger

We're so grateful for caring people like Nicole Toney who recently put herself in danger to save the life of a precious little creature who was truly in dire straits. The cat who Nicole and her family have affectionately nicknamed #bridgekitty was found in Bridge City, Texas on the Veterans' Memorial Bridge. As you'll see in the video below, the sweet kitty was precariously perched on the bridge. Traffic zooming by on the left and the looming dropoff to the right.
BRIDGE CITY, TX

