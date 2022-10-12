Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire
BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
57-year-old man dies in explosion, house fire Thursday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets
PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
KFDM-TV
First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake
PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
kogt.com
20 YO Vidor Man Missing
Constable Matt Ortego has announced that the reward has increased for information or the return of Derek Harder, the missing 20 year old from Vidor. The reward is now increased to $800 to anyone with information leading to his safe return. Harder, nicknamed DJ, is 5-3 and 113 pounds. He...
fox4beaumont.com
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
Port Arthur News
Motorists asked to avoid major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73
The Port Arthur Police and Fire Department are working a major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73 westbound and Highway 82 southbound. “We are asking that everyone avoid this area if possible due to the roadway being shut down,” city officials said. “We will advise when the...
kjas.com
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
KFDM-TV
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Burglary and theft charges top the list of indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15. Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for...
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Beaumont man facing multiple charges after police find drugs, money in vehicle
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. The drugs were found on October 13, 2022. Beaumont Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.
[WATCH]: Kind Texas Woman Attempts Rescue of Kitten in Danger
We're so grateful for caring people like Nicole Toney who recently put herself in danger to save the life of a precious little creature who was truly in dire straits. The cat who Nicole and her family have affectionately nicknamed #bridgekitty was found in Bridge City, Texas on the Veterans' Memorial Bridge. As you'll see in the video below, the sweet kitty was precariously perched on the bridge. Traffic zooming by on the left and the looming dropoff to the right.
