Journal Inquirer
Huskies make solid First impression
STORRS — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley and women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma are dealing with the same problem: an injured star. Hurley will be without the services of junior and team captain Andre Jackson, who’s out for at least a month with a fractured right pinky finger.
Journal Inquirer
Rockville High football coach Erick Knickerbocker speaks to his Rams and Ellington Wednesday
The Ellington and Rockville football teams came together Wednesday for an afternoon of inter-team bonding activities in order to help build upon the respect that their Thanksgiving rivalry game is built on. (Adam Betz/Simpaug Farm/Oct. 12, 2022)
Journal Inquirer
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
Journal Inquirer
Lawn signs reveal a political party ashamed of itself
Are Republican candidates in Connecticut helping or hurting themselves with the lawn signs for their campaigns?. Most lawn signs for Democratic candidates in the state identify the candidates with their party, but few if any Republican signs do. If a candidate's sign fails to identify his party, you can be pretty sure he or she is a Republican.
