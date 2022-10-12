ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Journal Inquirer

Huskies make solid First impression

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley and women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma are dealing with the same problem: an injured star. Hurley will be without the services of junior and team captain Andre Jackson, who’s out for at least a month with a fractured right pinky finger.
Lawn signs reveal a political party ashamed of itself

Are Republican candidates in Connecticut helping or hurting themselves with the lawn signs for their campaigns?. Most lawn signs for Democratic candidates in the state identify the candidates with their party, but few if any Republican signs do. If a candidate's sign fails to identify his party, you can be pretty sure he or she is a Republican.
CONNECTICUT STATE

