Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dallas 115, Utah 101
UTAH (101) Markkanen 9-13 3-4 21, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 8, Vanderbilt 4-9 0-0 8, Clarkson 4-13 1-2 11, Conley 2-8 2-2 7, Gay 6-8 2-2 16, Kessler 4-7 4-5 12, Agbaji 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-9 0-0 9, Sexton 2-11 1-2 5. Totals 41-91 13-17 101.
Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112
Percentages: FG .465, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Mann 4-8, Giddey 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-1, Omoruyi 1-1, Wiggins 1-2, O.Dieng 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-2, Dort 0-4, Robinson-Earl 0-4, Pokusevski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bazley 2, Jay.Williams, Omoruyi, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 3,...
Houston 122, Indiana 114
INDIANA (114) Hield 6-9 3-3 19, Smith 3-10 2-2 10, Turner 5-7 4-4 15, Duarte 4-10 0-0 10, McConnell 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 4-6 0-1 9, Mathurin 7-18 4-6 18, Nembhard 1-8 0-0 2, Brissett 0-2 2-4 2, Sirvydis 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 3-4 2-2 8, Galloway 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 18-24 114.
Kings coach Mike Brown analyzes Sacramento’s 133-86 win over Lakers in preseason finale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach applauds his team’s defensive effort following Friday’s 133-86 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to conclude a 4-0 preseason schedule. He talks about the efforts of KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke, the impact of Domantas Sabonis, as well as the competitive level he expects from his Sacramento team.
Kings F Chima Moneke on playing against LeBron James in Sacramento’s preseason win over Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chima Moneke talks about Friday’s impressive 133-86 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the experience of playing against LeBron James, getting bulk minutes in the final exhibition game, the improvement he’s shown with Sacramento and the impact his teammate KZ Okpala has on the defensive end.
UConn women's basketball Class of 2023 commits to attend First Night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All three of UConn women's basketball's Class of 2023 commits will be in attendance at First Night Friday at Gampel Pavilion. KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels will visit campus this weekend and watch First Night from the...
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer...
Friday prep report: MUS grinds out important victory over CBHS in D2-AAA
Three long scoring drives do the damage as Owls win the latest edition of Tennessee’s oldest high school rivalry.
Toronto 3, Washington 2
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Marner), 6:40 (pp). 2, Washington, Dowd 1 (Gustafsson, van Riemsdyk), 9:57. 3, Washington, Johansson 1 (Oshie, Eller), 13:52. Second Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 1 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 3:53. Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Giordano, Sandin), 6:55. Shots on Goal_Washington 11-9-6_26. Toronto 21-9-9_39. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of...
N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Zibanejad, Panarin), 4:06 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Panarin, Lafreniere), 16:03. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Lafreniere, Trocheck), 19:47. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Tripping), 3:11; Lindgren, NYR (Cross Checking), 10:44; Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Foligno), 7:45 (pp). 5, N.Y....
Greatest Camas rivalry comeback ever? Papermakers stun Skyview with 22 unanswered points in fourth quarter
VANCOUVER, Wash. - There have been many close calls during Camas’ 4A Greater St. Helens League winning streak against Skyview. Three years ago, the Papermakers staved off the Storm for a 21-17 win. During the COVID spring 2021 season, they kicked a tying field goal on the final play of ...
