ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Dallas 115, Utah 101

UTAH (101) Markkanen 9-13 3-4 21, Olynyk 4-6 0-0 8, Vanderbilt 4-9 0-0 8, Clarkson 4-13 1-2 11, Conley 2-8 2-2 7, Gay 6-8 2-2 16, Kessler 4-7 4-5 12, Agbaji 1-3 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-9 0-0 9, Sexton 2-11 1-2 5. Totals 41-91 13-17 101.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTimes

Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112

Percentages: FG .465, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Mann 4-8, Giddey 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-1, Omoruyi 1-1, Wiggins 1-2, O.Dieng 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-2, Dort 0-4, Robinson-Earl 0-4, Pokusevski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bazley 2, Jay.Williams, Omoruyi, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTimes

Houston 122, Indiana 114

INDIANA (114) Hield 6-9 3-3 19, Smith 3-10 2-2 10, Turner 5-7 4-4 15, Duarte 4-10 0-0 10, McConnell 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 4-6 0-1 9, Mathurin 7-18 4-6 18, Nembhard 1-8 0-0 2, Brissett 0-2 2-4 2, Sirvydis 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 3-4 2-2 8, Galloway 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 18-24 114.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
NewsTimes

UConn women's basketball Class of 2023 commits to attend First Night

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All three of UConn women's basketball's Class of 2023 commits will be in attendance at First Night Friday at Gampel Pavilion. KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels will visit campus this weekend and watch First Night from the...
NewsTimes

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurkic#Kuminga 1 5
NewsTimes

Toronto 3, Washington 2

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Marner), 6:40 (pp). 2, Washington, Dowd 1 (Gustafsson, van Riemsdyk), 9:57. 3, Washington, Johansson 1 (Oshie, Eller), 13:52. Second Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 1 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 3:53. Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Giordano, Sandin), 6:55. Shots on Goal_Washington 11-9-6_26. Toronto 21-9-9_39. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsTimes

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Zibanejad, Panarin), 4:06 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Panarin, Lafreniere), 16:03. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Lafreniere, Trocheck), 19:47. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Tripping), 3:11; Lindgren, NYR (Cross Checking), 10:44; Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 12:34. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Kaprizov, Foligno), 7:45 (pp). 5, N.Y....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy