Landry, Rockville get back-to-back victories

Brooke Landry and Katie Cove showed their better half for the Rockville High girls soccer team.

Landry scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half and Cove added an insurance goal as the Rams topped Coventry 3-1 in an NCCC game at Coventry High.

Rockville’s Lauren Haddad and Coventry’s Emma Daley, assisted by Celia Merluzzo, exchanged first-half goals. Landry then put the Rams (4-6-1), who were coming off a 7-0 win over the East Windsor/SMSA co-op, the lead for good.