Brett Favre says he is being 'unjustly smeared' and didn't know welfare funds were misused for projects like volleyball facility

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Terri Austin joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss possible criminal charges facing Alec Baldwin and others in the "Rust" shooting, the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, the suspect in a Christmas parade massacre representing himself, and the lawsuit alleging Donald Trump made false claims about his financial status for economic benefit.

